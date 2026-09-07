GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia closes German consulate in St Petersburg after drone spat - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russia closes German consulate in St Petersburg after drone spat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking International Relations

Russia Closes German Consulate in St Petersburg Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Escalation of Diplomatic Actions Between Russia and Germany

Closure of Consulates and Cultural Centres

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it was closing down the German Consulate-General in St. Petersburg in retaliation for Berlin's decision to close the Russian consulate in Bonn and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.

Germany's Measures and Accusations

Germany took its own measures after accusing Moscow of an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, an allegation Russia called an absurd fabrication. 

Russian Foreign Ministry's Response

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the German consulate in St. Petersburg must cease operations no later than September 18.

Impact on Cultural Institutions

It also confirmed that Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centres in Russia must cease their activities, with staff ordered to leave the country by September 13 at the latest.

Official Statements and Attribution of Responsibility

"It was the German authorities who, once again, provoked a new round of escalation in bilateral relations. The German government bears full and complete responsibility for the consequences," Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Marina BobrovaWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Germany blamed Russia for a failed drone attack near Leipzig/Halle Airport and responded by shutting down the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian House in Berlin by mid‑September 2026 (apnews.com)
  • In retaliation, Russia ordered the closure of Germany's Goethe‑Institut cultural centres in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, with staff to depart by September 13 and consulate to cease by September 18 (apnews.com)
  • Both sides have escalated diplomatically: Germany’s measures are a response to what it sees as a ‘hybrid’ drone attack on critical infrastructure, while Russia dismisses the accusations as fabricated and positions its cultural closures as retaliatory (deutschland.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia closing the German consulate in St Petersburg?
Russia is closing the German consulate in St Petersburg in retaliation for Germany's closure of the Russian consulate in Bonn and a cultural center in Berlin.
What incident prompted Germany to act against Russian offices?
Germany accused Russia of an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, which Russia called an absurd fabrication.
When will the German consulate in St Petersburg cease operations?
The German consulate in St Petersburg must cease operations no later than September 18.
What other German institutions are affected by Russia's decision?
Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centers in Russia must also cease activities, with staff ordered to leave by September 13.
Who does Russia blame for the escalation in relations?
Russia's Foreign Ministry stated that the German authorities provoked the escalation and bear full responsibility for the consequences.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Funeral of convicted war criminal Mladic draws thousands, opens old wounds

Funeral of convicted war criminal Mladic draws thousands, opens old wounds

Image for Yen surges to seven-month high; dollar drifts ahead of US inflation

Yen surges to seven-month high; dollar drifts ahead of US inflation

Image for Stocks dented by inflation risk from rising oil, dicey geopolitics

Stocks dented by inflation risk from rising oil, dicey geopolitics

Image for Hapag-Lloyd plans improvements to $4.2 billion bid for Israel's ZIM

Hapag-Lloyd plans improvements to $4.2 billion bid for Israel's ZIM

Image for Volkswagen finds defence future for German plant amid major overhaul

Volkswagen finds defence future for German plant amid major overhaul

Image for TotalEnergies to lower stake in Papua LNG, hand operatorship to Exxon

TotalEnergies to lower stake in Papua LNG, hand operatorship to Exxon

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for King Charles reconfirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
King Charles reconfirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals
Image for UK's Bayeux Tapestry exhibition set to wow visitors with battle scenes, scale
UK's Bayeux Tapestry exhibition set to wow visitors with battle scenes, scale
Image for Serbia's government asks president to dissolve parliament and call snap vote
Serbia's government asks president to dissolve parliament and call snap vote
Image for Syrian nuclear reactor could have been useful for weapons, IAEA chief says
Syrian nuclear reactor could have been useful for weapons, IAEA chief says
Image for Serbia's government asks president to dissolve parliament, paving way for elections
Serbia's government asks president to dissolve parliament, paving way for elections
Image for Jamaican minister 'encouraged' by Buckingham Palace's engagement with slavery reparations petition
Jamaican minister 'encouraged' by Buckingham Palace's engagement with slavery reparations petition
Image for EU pledges Greenland investments amid Trump's push for control
EU pledges Greenland investments amid Trump's push for control
Image for Two Palestinians killed, Israeli stabbed as West Bank settler violence flares
Two Palestinians killed, Israeli stabbed as West Bank settler violence flares
Image for UK minister condemns anti-migrant protests in Portsmouth
UK minister condemns anti-migrant protests in Portsmouth
Image for Trial opens in Paris for murder of Argentina rugby star
Trial opens in Paris for murder of Argentina rugby star
Image for Cricket-Pietersen back in England colours as mentor in build-up to 2027 World Cup
Cricket-Pietersen back in England colours as mentor in build-up to 2027 World Cup
Image for Kremlin says it does not rule out restart of peace talks with Ukraine and US
Kremlin says it does not rule out restart of peace talks with Ukraine and US
View All Headlines Posts