Russia Closes German Consulate in St Petersburg Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Escalation of Diplomatic Actions Between Russia and Germany

Closure of Consulates and Cultural Centres

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it was closing down the German Consulate-General in St. Petersburg in retaliation for Berlin's decision to close the Russian consulate in Bonn and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.

Germany's Measures and Accusations

Germany took its own measures after accusing Moscow of an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, an allegation Russia called an absurd fabrication.

Russian Foreign Ministry's Response

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the German consulate in St. Petersburg must cease operations no later than September 18.

Impact on Cultural Institutions

It also confirmed that Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centres in Russia must cease their activities, with staff ordered to leave the country by September 13 at the latest.

Official Statements and Attribution of Responsibility

"It was the German authorities who, once again, provoked a new round of escalation in bilateral relations. The German government bears full and complete responsibility for the consequences," Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Marina BobrovaWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn )