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Small German leftist party emerges as potential far-right kingmaker - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Small German leftist party emerges as potential far-right kingmaker

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Small German Leftist Party Emerges as Potential AfD Kingmaker in State Election

AfD's Electoral Surge and the Role of the BSW

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) could end up forming its first state government with the help of a small leftist party that shares its hostility both to mass immigration and to the mainstream parties' efforts to exclude more radical parties from power.

The AfD surged into first place in Sunday's state election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt but fell just short of an absolute majority, with 39 of 83 seats in the regional legislature. 

Mainstream Parties and the "Firewall" Policy

While mainstream parties, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU conservatives, have long refused to work with the AfD, in a policy known as the "firewall", the far-left BSW reaffirmed its readiness to play kingmaker after it cleared the 5% threshold to enter Saxony-Anhalt's state parliament.

BSW's Openness to Dialogue

"We've made no secret from the beginning that we'll talk with all parties. The AfD is part of that," Thomas Schulze, the BSW party's lead candidate in the Saxony-Anhalt state election, told Reuters on Monday.

Schulze said the mainstream parties' refusal to work with the AfD was "undemocratic". Germany's domestic intelligence agency has branded the AfD as "extremist".

Shared Agendas and Policy Priorities

Hostility to the Political Establishment

As well as their hostility to Germany's political establishment and their social conservatism, the two parties share a number of priorities, including a hostility to mass migration - which the BSW says harms local workers' rights - suspicion of the mainstream media and a desire to end financial and military support for Ukraine and restore ties with Russia.

BSW's Vision for Change

"Hopefully, there are now majorities in the Magdeburg state parliament in favour of a change of course in energy policy, an end to sanctions against Russia, better education and a fundamental reform of public service broadcasting," party founder Sahra Wagenknecht said in a statement.

"The BSW intends to use these majorities to improve people's lives."

Background and Recent Developments

BSW's Origins and Political Maneuvering

The BSW was founded in 2024 by Wagenknecht and nine others who had broken away from Die Linke (the Left), the main far-left party in Germany and heir to the old East German Communist Party.

Despite its ideological hostility, the BSW in late 2024 joined a coalition with Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats in the neighbouring eastern German state of Thuringia.

Coalition Complications in Thuringia

But the situation there has become complicated after a row over working with the CDU prompted local members to break away from the main party and form their own group. Wagenknecht herself has favoured working instead with the AfD.

The AfD came first in Thuringia's state election, too, but fell well short of a majority and was unable to persuade other parties there to join it in a coalition government.

Current Stance and Future Prospects

BSW and AfD Relations in Saxony-Anhalt

In Saxony-Anhalt, the AfD's Siegmund said on Sunday evening that the BSW was "not part of the solution but part of the problem".

For now, however, Schulze remains supportive of the far-right in Saxony-Anhalt.

Schulze's Statement on Government Formation

"The AfD won the election, Mr Siegmund is the winner. It's his job to form a government," he said.

(Reporting by Susanne Neumayer-Remter, Christine Uyanik, James MackenzieEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD won a record ~44 % of the vote in Saxony‑Anhalt, more than doubling its 2021 share, but fell just below an absolute majority in the 83‑seat Landtag (lemonde.fr).
  • The BSW, a left‑populist party founded by Sahra Wagenknecht in early 2024, cleared the 5 % threshold and is open to negotiating with the AfD, challenging Germany’s so‑called 'firewall' against far‑right participation in government (apnews.com).
  • This development disrupts Germany’s post‑WWII consensus politics and signals a broader European warning amid rising populism and mainstream disillusionment (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BSW party's position regarding cooperation with the AfD?
The BSW party has expressed openness to talking with all parties, including the far-right AfD, challenging the mainstream policy of excluding the AfD from power.
What key policies do the AfD and BSW share?
Both parties oppose mass immigration, criticize the mainstream media, and seek to end support for Ukraine while promoting closer ties with Russia.
Who founded the BSW party and when?
The BSW was founded in 2024 by Sahra Wagenknecht and nine others who had broken away from Die Linke.

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