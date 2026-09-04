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Pound firm ahead of US jobs data, unruffled by geopolitics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound firm ahead of US jobs data, unruffled by geopolitics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Pound Holds Steady Before Key US Jobs Data Despite Geopolitical Concerns

Market Overview and Influencing Factors

By Amanda Cooper

Sterling Performance Ahead of US Jobs Data

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The pound held steady on Friday, ahead of monthly U.S. employment data that could be key in setting the pace for the dollar over the coming weeks.

Sterling was last at $1.3525, largely unchanged on the day, following Thursday's 0.3% gain.

Volatility was contained ahead of the release of the August U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later on Friday that could see the dollar get a boost if it beats expectations, or fall further if job growth falls short of expectations.

Bank of England Policy and Economic Outlook

Interest Rate Expectations

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday that raising interest rates now would help reduce the chance that the central bank has to be more aggressive in future to tame inflation, which has picked up as a result of the Iran war.

Money markets show traders expect the BoE to raise rates twice in the coming six months. Economists expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged later this month, as it monitors corporate pricing power and wage growth, against the backdrop of high energy prices stemming from the Iran war.

Strategist Insights

"We remain sceptical that the BoE will be very hawkish given the current supply shocks, rates at 3.75%, amid soft UK labour market conditions and a complex fiscal situation, making us mildly bearish on the pound going forward," BBVA strategists said.

"Nonetheless, the new surge in energy prices could eventually precipitate this recalibration of policy that would reinforce sterling’s supports and underpin its carry appeal, but it should not trigger a major bullish run in the pound as more than two hikes are already priced in."

Business Sentiment

British businesses expect to increase their prices slightly less quickly in the year ahead, according to a survey published by the BoE on Friday.

Geopolitical Developments Impacting Markets

Falkland Islands Tensions

On the geopolitical front, Argentine President Javier Milei said in a televised national address on Thursday he would sanction oil companies drilling in the Falkland Islands, the British overseas territory claimed by Argentina, in a move that could escalate tensions with London.

Days earlier, President Donald Trump said he was reviewing the United States' neutral position on the remote archipelago in the South Atlantic.

British defence minister Wes Streeting said in a post on Friday on X: "Our commitment to the Falklands is absolute and unshakeable."

Trade Relations with the US

Meanwhile, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday that Britain is choosing “Brussels over America,” causing a “problem” for London’s effort to expand its trade deal with Washington.

UK Market Reaction

Gilt Yields and Market Stability

UK markets showed little sign of stress, however. Benchmark 10-year gilts, which have been swept up in a broad rout that has hit global government debt in the last couple of weeks, were yielding 5.1431%, showing no change on the day so far.  

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling steadied ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls release, which could sway dollar strength in coming weeks. (marketscreener.com)
  • BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill urged a ‘prompt but modest’ rate hike to preclude more aggressive action later amid Iran‑war driven energy inflation, though more than two hikes are already priced in by markets. (live.euronext.com)
  • UK 10‑year gilt yields fell to about 5.14% after a rally on declining energy/gas prices and easing global bond pressures, offering a reprieve in debt markets. (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the pound holding steady ahead of US jobs data?
The pound remains stable as markets await the US nonfarm payrolls report, which could affect dollar strength and impact global currencies.
How could US employment data impact the pound?
Stronger US job numbers may boost the dollar, putting pressure on the pound, while weaker data could weaken the dollar and support sterling.
What is the Bank of England's stance on interest rate hikes?
The Bank of England is expected to raise rates twice in the next six months but may keep rates unchanged in the near term due to inflation and market conditions.
What is the current market outlook for UK government bonds?
Benchmark 10-year UK gilts are stable, showing no major changes despite broader global government debt volatility.

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