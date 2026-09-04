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Global money funds draw biggest inflow in nearly a month as investors turn cautious - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global money funds draw biggest inflow in nearly a month as investors turn cautious

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Global Money Market Funds Attract Biggest Inflows in Nearly a Month

Weekly Fund Flows and Market Drivers

Money Market Funds See Significant Inflows

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Global money market funds attracted significant inflows in the week through September 2, as escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and a selloff in global bonds prompted investors to increase cash holdings and favour shorter-duration debt.

Investors added a net $46.1 billion to global money market funds, the biggest weekly inflow since August 5, according to LSEG Lipper data.

Geopolitical and Economic Factors

Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions

The United States struck Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran said it had targeted U.S. assets across the region. Brent crude climbed to a nearly 1-1/2-month high of $97.62 a barrel, adding to inflation concerns.

Rate Worries and Federal Reserve Comments

Rate worries also resurfaced after Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said last week that the central bank would "have work to do" if policymakers were not confident underlying inflation was returning to its 2% target.

Equity and Sectoral Fund Flows

Global Equity Fund Movements

Meanwhile, global equity funds attracted net inflows of $6.65 billion, more than reversing the previous week's $6.13 billion in outflows.

Investors poured a net $13.09 billion into European equity funds and $4.22 billion into Asian equity funds, while withdrawing roughly $11.12 billion from U.S. equity funds.

Sectoral Fund Outflows

Global sectoral funds recorded net outflows of $2.62 billion, as investors ended a two-week streak of inflows into technology funds with net sales of $856 million. Financial and industrial funds also saw significant outflows of $1.35 billion and $484 million, respectively.

Bond and Commodity Fund Trends

Bond Fund Inflows and Outflows

Weekly net inflows into global bond funds cooled to a five-week low of $10.01 billion, although short-term bond funds attracted $7.43 billion - their largest weekly inflow since July 8.

Loan participation funds also attracted $1.08 billion in inflows, while government and corporate bond funds recorded net outflows of $3.34 billion and $1.41 billion, respectively.

Commodity Fund Preferences

Among commodity funds, gold and other precious metals funds remained popular for an eighth straight week, attracting $2.85 billion in inflows. Energy funds, meanwhile, posted a third consecutive weekly outflow of $232 million.

Emerging Markets Activity

Equity and Bond Fund Inflows

In emerging markets, investors extended their equity fund buying streak to eight weeks, with net inflows of $1.99 billion. They also added $646 million to bond funds, according to data covering 28,994 funds.

Reporting and Data Sources

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Money funds saw their biggest weekly inflow (~$46 bn) since August 5 amid heightened U.S.‑Iran tensions and bond sell‑off, pushing investors toward safer, liquid assets. (lipperalpha.refinitiv.com)
  • Concerns over inflation and potential Fed tightening rose after Chair Kevin Warsh’s warning that the central bank would “have work to do” if underlying inflation did not clearly and swiftly return to 2%. (axios.com)
  • Global equity funds reversed previous week’s redemptions with $6.65 bn inflows, supported by gains in European and Asian equities, even as U.S. equity funds saw withdrawals. Bond flows showed cooling interest overall but strong inflows into short‑term and precious metals funds. (lipperalpha.refinitiv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global money market funds see large inflows recently?
Investors shifted to money market funds due to U.S.-Iran tensions, a global bond selloff, and rising inflation concerns.
How much was invested in global money market funds during the week?
A net $46.1 billion was added to global money market funds, the largest inflow since August 5.
What happened to global bond and equity funds?
Equity funds attracted $6.65 billion in net inflows, while global bond fund inflows slowed to a five-week low of $10.01 billion.
Which sectors experienced the largest outflows?
Technology, financial, and industrial sector funds all saw significant net outflows during the week.
How did commodity and emerging market funds perform?
Gold and precious metals funds attracted $2.85 billion in inflows, while emerging market equity funds saw an eighth consecutive week of net buying.

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