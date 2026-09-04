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Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Vietnam President To Lam Plans Visits to Russia, France, US, and Canada Amid Trade Uncertainty

Overview of President To Lam's Diplomatic Tour

By Francesco Guarascio

HANOI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's leader To Lam is planning to visit Russia, France, the United States and Canada this month, several people familiar with the plans said, as the Communist-ruled country seeks to deepen ties with major partners to combat trade uncertainty hanging over its export-reliant economy. 

The pace of high-profile overseas trips is exceptional even for To Lam, Vietnam's President and the General Secretary of the Communist Party, who has travelled extensively and hosted several foreign leaders since taking power in 2024.

The visits inflate a packed September schedule, which includes a meeting in Hanoi this weekend with Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing and follows state visits to Australia and New Zealand last month. In October, he is expected to return to Europe, where he could meet EU leaders in Brussels as part of a broader trip, according to three people informed about the plans.

None of the planned state visits has been officially announced and the schedule is subject to change.

Vietnam's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.   

Key Destinations and Agendas

Russia First, Then France

To Lam is set to begin in Russia on September 7, meeting President Vladimir Putin, before travelling to France to meet Emmanuel Macron, three sources said. 

Strengthening Political and Economic Ties with Russia

One official familiar with the Moscow visit said the trip aims to build political trust in areas including energy, defence and security. Russia remains Vietnam's top arms supplier and is involved in nuclear power and South China Sea gas projects, including in waters also claimed by China, though Hanoi has been diversifying its military sourcing. 

Space and Infrastructure Cooperation with France

In France, Lam is expected to attend the International Space Summit in Paris on September 9 to 10two sources said.

Airbus Defence and Space signed a space cooperation declaration with Vietnam during Macron's visit last year, one of several multibillion-dollar agreements, although many of them are non-binding. French firms are also eyeing Vietnam's railway, airport and defence projects.

UN Speech, Canada Visit

Addressing the United Nations in the United States

After a brief return home, To Lam will travel to the U.S. where he is expected to speak at the United Nations General Assembly's high-level debate starting on September 21, three sources said. 

None of the sources had information about a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

A White House official said that Trump's schedule for those days has not been finalised.

Trade Relations and Diplomatic Engagements in North America

U.S.-Vietnam ties have been strained by Trump's push to cut trade imbalances even as Vietnamese exports to the U.S. hit record highs. The two leaders briefly met in February, when Lam joined Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative.

From the United States, To Lam is expected to head to neighbouring Canada beginning on September 24, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • Tô Lâm will start with a visit to Russia on Sept 7, followed by France for the International Space Summit in Paris (Sept 9–10) as Vietnam seeks cooperation in defence, energy, and space sectors (Reuters; Wikipedia)
  • After returning briefly to Hanoi, he will attend the UN General Assembly in New York around Sept 21 and then proceed to Canada from Sept 24—highlighting Vietnam’s push to mitigate export vulnerabilities by deepening ties with major partners (Reuters; Wikipedia)
  • The aggressive travel schedule follows recent state visits to Australia and New Zealand in August and reflects Vietnam’s ongoing strategy of diplomatic balancing, diversifying its arms sources beyond Russia, and strengthening tech and infrastructural links with multiple regions (Government of Vietnam; SIPRI)

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries will Vietnam's President To Lam visit in September?
To Lam is scheduled to visit Russia, France, the United States, and Canada during September.
What is the purpose of To Lam's overseas trips?
The trips aim to deepen Vietnam's ties with major partners to address trade uncertainties affecting its export-reliant economy.
Who are some key leaders President To Lam is expected to meet?
To Lam is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin in Russia, President Emmanuel Macron in France, and attend the UN General Assembly in the US.
Why is the visit to Russia significant for Vietnam?
Russia is Vietnam’s top arms supplier and a partner in energy and South China Sea gas projects, making the visit critical for political and economic cooperation.
Has the official schedule of To Lam's visits been announced?
None of the planned state visits have been officially announced; the schedule remains subject to change.

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