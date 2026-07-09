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Paralympics-British Paralympic great Storey retires, ends hopes of LA 2028 bid - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paralympics-British Paralympic great Storey retires, ends hopes of LA 2028 bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Sports Paralympics Athlete Retirement Cycling Swimming

Sarah Storey Retires After Historic Career, Ending LA 2028 Paralympic Bid

Legendary Paralympian Announces Retirement and Reflects on Her Career

Retirement Announcement

July 9 (Reuters) - Sarah Storey, the 19-time Paralympic champion, announced her retirement from international competition on Thursday, ruling out a bid to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

Career Achievements

Paralympic Journey and Medal Record

The 48-year-old, who began her Paralympic journey as a swimmer before switching to cycling, retires with 30 Paralympic medals from nine Games, making her the most successful British Paralympian.

Personal Reflections

"I am so privileged to have spent 35 years as an international athlete," Storey said in a press release.

"I genuinely pinch myself that my childhood dream of being an athlete for as long as I possibly could has led to nine Paralympic Games and opportunities across so many sporting events."

Transition from Swimming to Cycling

Gold Medal Success

Storey won five Paralympic gold medals in swimming before adding 14 more golds in cycling.

Reasons for Retirement

Desire for Broader Impact

She said her decision to step away was driven not by physical limitations but by a desire to take on a broader role in advancing para sport.

Future Aspirations

"Physically, I fully believe that I could be on that start line in Los Angeles, confident of defending my two titles from Paris," she added.

"However, I believe I can now be a more positive influence leveraging new roles and opportunities that allow me to fight for Para sport, and the coverage that it deserves."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Storey retires after competing in nine Paralympic Games, earning 30 medals including 19 golds across swimming and cycling (ca.sports.yahoo.com)
  • She believes she could have competed in Los Angeles at age 50 but chooses to leverage her influence off the field to push Para sport forward (ca.sports.yahoo.com)
  • Her post-retirement vision includes roles shaping para sport coverage, governance and performance, having already held leadership roles such as travel commissioner and chair of Lancashire Cricket (inkl.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Paralympic medals did Sarah Storey win?
Sarah Storey won a total of 30 Paralympic medals across nine Games, making her the most successful British Paralympian.
Why did Sarah Storey retire from Paralympic competition?
She retired to pursue broader roles in advancing para sport, not due to physical limitations.
Will Sarah Storey compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics?
No, her retirement rules out a bid to compete at the LA 2028 Paralympics.
How long was Sarah Storey's international athletic career?
Sarah Storey spent 35 years as an international athlete, starting as a swimmer and later becoming a cyclist.
How many Paralympic golds did Storey win in swimming and cycling?
Storey won five Paralympic gold medals in swimming and fourteen in cycling.

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