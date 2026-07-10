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BC Partners, CVC set sights on Italian coffee firm Segafredo Zanetti as fund owner weighs sale, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BC Partners, CVC set sights on Italian coffee firm Segafredo Zanetti as fund owner weighs sale, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions private equity Italy

BC Partners, CVC, Others Eye Segafredo Zanetti as Owner Considers Sale

By Elvira Pollina

Private Equity Interest in Segafredo Zanetti

Potential Bidders and Sale Considerations

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - BC Partners and CVC are among buyout firms considering a potential bid for Italian coffee producer Segafredo Zanetti, as private equity fund QuattroR weighs the sale of its majority stake in the company, two sources close to the matter said.

Bain Capital and Capvest are also studying a possible investment, one of the sources told Reuters.

Advisers and Stake Details

QuattroR is working with Lazard as an adviser, the source added.

QuattroR, which first invested in Segafredo Zanetti in April 2024, holds a stake of more than 70% in the group founded in the 1960s by Italy's Zanetti family.

Company Background and Performance

Brand Portfolio and Market History

The company, which owns brands such as Segafredo, Boncafe and Chock full of Nuts, went public in 2015, but the share price struggled in the following years amid negative industry trends.

Delisting and Pandemic Impact

The founding family in 2020 launched a buyout to delist the group after the COVID-19 pandemic further hammered the share price.

Financial Outlook

Segafredo Zanetti expects revenue to exceed €1 billion this year with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around €120 million, the first source said.

Deal Prospects and Comments

Sale Process Complexity

No formal expressions of interest have been submitted so far, the two people said, cautioning that a sale process would be complex and a deal may not materialise.

Responses from Stakeholders

QuattroR, BC Partners and CVC all declined to comment. Bain Capital and Capvest were not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • BC Partners and CVC, alongside Bain Capital and Capvest, are evaluating a potential bid for Segafredo Zanetti as QuattroR assesses a sale of its 70%+ stake.
  • QuattroR entered Segafredo Zanetti in April 2024 via a €100 million capital increase, acquiring approximately 50% in partnership with the Zanetti family; current projections target over €1 billion in 2026 revenue.
  • Segafredo Zanetti—public until 2021 before delisting—saw strong 2025 performance: revenues up 27% to €1.315 billion and EBITDA up 39% to €86 million, signaling improved fundamentals that make it attractive to bidders.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who currently owns the majority stake in Segafredo Zanetti?
Private equity fund QuattroR holds over 70% of Segafredo Zanetti.
Which firms are considering a bid for Segafredo Zanetti?
BC Partners, CVC, Bain Capital, and Capvest are among the firms considering a potential bid.
What is Segafredo Zanetti's expected revenue and EBITDA for this year?
Segafredo Zanetti expects revenue above €1 billion and EBITDA around €120 million in 2024.
Has the sale process for Segafredo Zanetti formally started?
No formal expressions of interest have been submitted yet, and a deal is not guaranteed.
Who is advising QuattroR on the potential sale of Segafredo Zanetti?
Lazard is advising QuattroR on the potential sale.

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