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SK Hynix CEO sees worst-ever memory supply shortage in 2027, says demand to outstrip supply beyond 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SK Hynix CEO sees worst-ever memory supply shortage in 2027, says demand to outstrip supply beyond 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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SK Hynix Expects Unprecedented Memory Supply Shortage Through 2030s

SK Hynix CEO Warns of Severe Memory Supply Constraints

By Heekyong Yang and Kenneth Li

Industry Outlook and Forecasts

SEOUL/NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Chief Executive Kwak Noh-jung said the global memory industry is heading for its worst-ever supply shortage in 2027, forecasting that demand for memory will continue to exceed the company's ability to produce it well into the next decade despite aggressive capacity expansion.

2027: The Worst Year for Memory Supply

"We forecast that next year will be the worst year in the industry's history from the supply perspective," Kwak told Reuters in an interview on Friday, the day the South Korean memory chipmaker began trading on the Nasdaq.

Long-Term Demand and Capacity Challenges

"Our customer demand continues to go up, while our capacity has limitations," he said. "We still forecast that customer demand will remain higher than our supply capacity even beyond 2030. But we are doing our best to solve the problem."

Market Impact and Company Position

Kwak's comments follow a stellar debut for the South Korean chipmaker which has become a pivotal company in the AI supply chain by taking the lead in the development of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in Nvidia chipsets.

Stock Performance

Shares of SK Hynix ADRs were up 14.8% at $170.94 on the Nasdaq on Friday afternoon. 

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian and Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Kenneth Li and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • 2027 will mark the industry’s worst-ever supply shortage according to SK Hynix’s CEO, as demand continues to outpace memory production.
  • SK Hynix’s strategic focus on high‑bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI infrastructures intensifies scarcity in broader memory markets.
  • Even with aggressive investments—including fab expansions and advanced packaging—the supply gap is likely to persist into the 2030s.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does SK Hynix expect demand to outstrip memory supply beyond 2030?
SK Hynix expects demand to outstrip supply due to increasing customer needs and limitations in expanding production capacity, even despite aggressive expansion efforts.
What role does SK Hynix play in the AI supply chain?
SK Hynix is a pivotal provider in the AI supply chain, leading in the development of high-bandwidth memory used in Nvidia chipsets.
How did SK Hynix's shares perform following their Nasdaq debut?
SK Hynix ADR shares rose by 14.8% to $170.94 on the day they began trading on the Nasdaq.
What steps is SK Hynix taking to address the anticipated supply shortage?
SK Hynix is pursuing aggressive capacity expansion to address the supply shortage, though they believe demand will still surpass supply for years to come.

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