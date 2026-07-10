SK Hynix Expects Unprecedented Memory Supply Shortage Through 2030s

SK Hynix CEO Warns of Severe Memory Supply Constraints

By Heekyong Yang and Kenneth Li

Industry Outlook and Forecasts

SEOUL/NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Chief Executive Kwak Noh-jung said the global memory industry is heading for its worst-ever supply shortage in 2027, forecasting that demand for memory will continue to exceed the company's ability to produce it well into the next decade despite aggressive capacity expansion.

2027: The Worst Year for Memory Supply

"We forecast that next year will be the worst year in the industry's history from the supply perspective," Kwak told Reuters in an interview on Friday, the day the South Korean memory chipmaker began trading on the Nasdaq.

Long-Term Demand and Capacity Challenges

"Our customer demand continues to go up, while our capacity has limitations," he said. "We still forecast that customer demand will remain higher than our supply capacity even beyond 2030. But we are doing our best to solve the problem."

Market Impact and Company Position

Kwak's comments follow a stellar debut for the South Korean chipmaker which has become a pivotal company in the AI supply chain by taking the lead in the development of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in Nvidia chipsets.

Stock Performance

Shares of SK Hynix ADRs were up 14.8% at $170.94 on the Nasdaq on Friday afternoon.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian and Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Kenneth Li and Matthew Lewis)