Telegram Messaging App Restored on Apple's App Store After Temporary Removal

Telegram App's Temporary Removal and Restoration

Restoration Announcement

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telegram said on Monday its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store, after Reuters checks showed it was not available.

"Telegram has been restored on the App Store and should soon be available again for all users," it said, without elaborating.

Earlier Unavailability

App Store Message

Earlier in the day, a message on Telegram's Apple app store page read, "The page you're looking for can't be found."

Apple's Response

No Immediate Comment

Apple did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)