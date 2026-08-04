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Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Telegram Messaging App Restored on Apple's App Store After Temporary Removal

Telegram App's Temporary Removal and Restoration

Restoration Announcement

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telegram said on Monday its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store, after Reuters checks showed it was not available.

"Telegram has been restored on the App Store and should soon be available again for all users," it said, without elaborating.

Earlier Unavailability

App Store Message

Earlier in the day, a message on Telegram's Apple app store page read, "The page you're looking for can't be found."

Apple's Response

No Immediate Comment

Apple did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Telegram’s app was briefly missing from Apple’s App Store but was restored on August 3, 2026, according to the company and Reuters reporting.
  • No official reason was given by Telegram or Apple for the removal or the restoration; Apple did not respond to requests for comment.
  • The temporary disappearance may reflect procedural content or legal issues, as app availability can change rapidly via App Store Connect settings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Telegram unavailable on the Apple App Store?
Telegram was briefly unavailable, but the reason for its removal was not specified in the statement.
Is Telegram now available again on the App Store?
Yes, Telegram has confirmed that the app has been restored and should be accessible to all users.
Did Apple comment on Telegram's removal from the App Store?
No, Apple did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.
Who reported on the Telegram App Store issue?
The issue was reported by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru and edited by Christopher Cushing for Reuters.

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