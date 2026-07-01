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Tank maker KNDS puts IPO plans on hold - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tank maker KNDS puts IPO plans on hold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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KNDS Delays IPO Plans as Market Conditions Remain Unfavorable

KNDS IPO Postponement and Market Overview

KNDS Puts IPO Plans on Hold

July 1 (Reuters) - Franco-German defence group KNDS said on Wednesday it has put its plans to list on hold until markets return to more favourable conditions.

Background on IPO Plans

The maker of the Leopard 2 tank and Caesar howitzer said last month that it planned to list its shares in Frankfurt and Paris. It was slated to be one of Europe's biggest defence IPOs in recent years.

Expected Valuation

A source had told Reuters that the company is likely to be valued at around €15 billion ($17.07 billion) in the IPO.

Company Statement and Future Outlook

"KNDS and its shareholders will continue to monitor the capital markets conditions closely and stand ready to resume the IPO process as soon as market conditions allow," it said in its statement.

Recent Defence IPOs in Europe

CSG and TKMS Listings

Czech arms group CSG completed the biggest-ever defence IPO in January, valuing the company at €25 billion, while German warship builder TKMS reached a €5.15 billion valuation in its stock market debut in October 2025.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8789 euros)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Chris Reese and Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • KNDS, maker of Leopard 2 tanks and Caesar howitzers, has delayed its IPO until capital markets stabilise, though shareholders remain ready to resume when conditions improve.
  • Last month, the company targeted a simultaneous listing in Frankfurt and Paris, with an expected valuation around €15 billion.
  • By contrast, January’s record defence IPO from Czech group CSG hit a €25 billion valuation, and German warship builder TKMS raised funds at a €5.15 billion valuation in October 2025. (All valuations in euros)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did KNDS put its IPO plans on hold?
KNDS delayed its IPO due to unfavorable market conditions, stating it will resume the process once conditions improve.
Where was KNDS planning to list its shares?
KNDS planned to list its shares in Frankfurt and Paris.
What products does KNDS manufacture?
KNDS manufactures the Leopard 2 tank and Caesar howitzer.
What was KNDS's expected valuation for the IPO?
KNDS was expected to be valued at around €15 billion ($17.07 billion) in the IPO.
Has there been a larger defence IPO in Europe recently?
Yes, Czech arms group CSG completed a €25 billion IPO in January, the largest for a defence company in Europe.

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