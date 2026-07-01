KNDS Delays IPO Plans as Market Conditions Remain Unfavorable

KNDS IPO Postponement and Market Overview

KNDS Puts IPO Plans on Hold

July 1 (Reuters) - Franco-German defence group KNDS said on Wednesday it has put its plans to list on hold until markets return to more favourable conditions.

Background on IPO Plans

The maker of the Leopard 2 tank and Caesar howitzer said last month that it planned to list its shares in Frankfurt and Paris. It was slated to be one of Europe's biggest defence IPOs in recent years.

Expected Valuation

A source had told Reuters that the company is likely to be valued at around €15 billion ($17.07 billion) in the IPO.

Company Statement and Future Outlook

"KNDS and its shareholders will continue to monitor the capital markets conditions closely and stand ready to resume the IPO process as soon as market conditions allow," it said in its statement.

Recent Defence IPOs in Europe

CSG and TKMS Listings

Czech arms group CSG completed the biggest-ever defence IPO in January, valuing the company at €25 billion, while German warship builder TKMS reached a €5.15 billion valuation in its stock market debut in October 2025.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8789 euros)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Chris Reese and Vijay Kishore)