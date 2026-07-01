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Musk denies WSJ report that SpaceX showed AI handset prototype before IPO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Musk denies WSJ report that SpaceX showed AI handset prototype before IPO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Musk Rejects Wall Street Journal Claim of SpaceX AI Handset Demo Before IPO

SpaceX AI Device Rumors and Industry Context

Denial of AI Handset Demonstration

July 1 (Reuters) - Elon Musk on Wednesday denied a Wall Street Journal report that SpaceX showed investors and other stakeholders a prototype of an AI-focused device ahead of its blockbuster IPO.

"Utterly false," Musk said in a post on X, without elaborating.

Details from the Wall Street Journal Report

The Journal had reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the prototype handset-like device was designed to run on a proprietary operating system, contained AI technology from xAI and would use Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips.

The report added that SpaceX had told some investors the project remained in its early stages, with the design still evolving and no certainty the device would ultimately be built.

SpaceX's Broader AI and Technology Investments

Expansion Beyond Core Businesses

SpaceX has invested billions of dollars to expand beyond its core launch and satellite internet businesses, pouring money into AI infrastructure, xAI's Grok large language model and plans for space-based computing as Musk seeks to position the company at the center of the AI race.

SpaceX and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Starlink Mobile Device Speculation

Previous Reports and Musk's Comments

Reuters reported in February that SpaceX had plans to develop a mobile device connected to its Starlink satellite internet constellation that could rival smartphones.

Musk said in January that a Starlink phone was "not out of the question at some point," adding that such a device would be very different from current phones.

Industry Comparisons

Last month, Microsoft unveiled a prototype AI-powered badge device for workers featuring Qualcomm wearable chips, pitching it as an always-connected assistant that uses AI agents, voice, a touchscreen and a camera to help users complete tasks.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Musk’s denial underscores uncertainty over SpaceX’s consumer AI hardware ambitions ahead of a record‐setting IPO
  • WSJ’s report—citing anonymous sources—described a sleek, early-stage AI handset integrating xAI and Qualcomm tech
  • SpaceX continues heavy investment in AI via xAI, orbital data centers, and Grok, though consumer hardware plans remain unconfirmed

Frequently Asked Questions

Did SpaceX show investors an AI handset prototype before its IPO?
No, Elon Musk denied the Wall Street Journal report claiming SpaceX showed an AI handset prototype to investors before its IPO.
What technology is reportedly involved in the alleged SpaceX AI device?
The alleged device would use a proprietary operating system, incorporate xAI technology, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips.
Has SpaceX commented further on the alleged AI handset project?
SpaceX and Qualcomm have not immediately responded to requests for comment on the WSJ report regarding the AI handset.
Is SpaceX developing a smartphone alternative?
Reuters previously reported that SpaceX was considering a mobile device connected to Starlink, which Elon Musk said could be different from existing phones.
What other companies are developing AI-powered devices?
Microsoft recently unveiled a prototype AI-powered badge device for workers, featuring Qualcomm wearable chips and always-connected assistants.

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