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Switzerland starts talks to acquire non-US air defence system

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Switzerland starts talks to acquire non-US air defence system

Switzerland Seeks Alternatives Amid Delays to Patriot Missile System

By Marleen Kaesebier

Background on Switzerland’s Air Defence Procurement

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland has started contract negotiations with manufacturers from France, Israel and South Korea for a second air defence system following delays to its order of U.S. Patriot missile systems, the government said on Wednesday.

Initial Patriot Missile System Order

Switzerland in 2022 ordered Patriot missile defence systems made by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin for expected delivery by ​2026-2028, but the timeline had been pushed back four to ​five years due to the war in Ukraine.

Resumption of Payments and Revised Delivery Timeline

The Swiss defence ministry said it had now restarted previously paused payments to the U.S. over the Patriot system, and that delivery could be possible from 2027.

Negotiations for a Second Air Defence System

The ministry said it had begun talks with manufacturers from France, Israel, and South Korea for a second system, without saying which. National armaments director Urs Loher told a press conference that it would not be Israel's Arrow defence system.

Potential Cost and System Selection

Swiss defence minister Martin Pfister said the second order would likely be significantly more expensive than the initial Patriots price tag of around 2 billion francs ($2.5 billion).

Contingency Planning

Pfister said the objective was to obtain a system for Switzerland and that if the Patriot order did not materialise, then the second system should be in place as soon as possible.

Security Considerations and Supplier Diversity

Switzerland had made the decision due to the "deteriorating security situation" which meant the neutral country needed to be able to defend itself against attack as quickly as possible and to have additional capacity aside from the Patriot system. 

Reducing Dependence on a Single Provider

"In addition, a second system reduces dependence on a single provider and a single supply chain, thereby strengthening security of supply," the ministry said in a statement.

Other Potential Suppliers

When Switzerland said last month that it was considering missile defence acquisitions beyond the Patriot system, Germany had also been named as a potential supplier.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8130 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Marleen KaesebierEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • Patriot delivery delays: 5–7 years and potential cost doubling from CHF 2.3 bn to CHF 4.6 bn amid global demand driven by Ukraine and Iran conflicts. (grosswald.org)
  • To mitigate risk, Switzerland has issued requests for information to manufacturers in France, Israel, South Korea and Germany, with preference for European production and possible local production. (swissinfo.ch)
  • Swiss payments for the Patriot system remain suspended pending firm delivery dates; the government aims for decision on alternative acquisitions by this summer. (news.admin.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Switzerland seeking a non-US air defence system?
Switzerland is pursuing a non-US system due to significant delivery delays in their current US Patriot missile order.
Which countries are involved in Switzerland's new air defence negotiations?
Switzerland has started talks with manufacturers from France, Israel, and South Korea for the additional system.
What caused the delay in the Patriot missile defence system delivery?
The timeline for the Patriot missile systems was pushed back four to five years due to the war in Ukraine.
What are the benefits of acquiring a second air defence system?
A second system reduces dependence on a single provider and supply chain, increasing Switzerland's security of supply.
Has Switzerland resumed payments to the US for the Patriot system?
Yes, previously paused payments to the US for the Patriot system have now resumed.

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