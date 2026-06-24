Switzerland starts talks to acquire non-US air defence system

Switzerland Seeks Alternatives Amid Delays to Patriot Missile System

By Marleen Kaesebier

Background on Switzerland’s Air Defence Procurement

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland has started contract negotiations with manufacturers from France, Israel and South Korea for a second air defence system following delays to its order of U.S. Patriot missile systems, the government said on Wednesday.

Initial Patriot Missile System Order

Switzerland in 2022 ordered Patriot missile defence systems made by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin for expected delivery by ​2026-2028, but the timeline had been pushed back four to ​five years due to the war in Ukraine.

Resumption of Payments and Revised Delivery Timeline

The Swiss defence ministry said it had now restarted previously paused payments to the U.S. over the Patriot system, and that delivery could be possible from 2027.

Negotiations for a Second Air Defence System

The ministry said it had begun talks with manufacturers from France, Israel, and South Korea for a second system, without saying which. National armaments director Urs Loher told a press conference that it would not be Israel's Arrow defence system.

Potential Cost and System Selection

Swiss defence minister Martin Pfister said the second order would likely be significantly more expensive than the initial Patriots price tag of around 2 billion francs ($2.5 billion).

Contingency Planning

Pfister said the objective was to obtain a system for Switzerland and that if the Patriot order did not materialise, then the second system should be in place as soon as possible.

Security Considerations and Supplier Diversity

Switzerland had made the decision due to the "deteriorating security situation" which meant the neutral country needed to be able to defend itself against attack as quickly as possible and to have additional capacity aside from the Patriot system.

Reducing Dependence on a Single Provider

"In addition, a second system reduces dependence on a single provider and a single supply chain, thereby strengthening security of supply," the ministry said in a statement.

Other Potential Suppliers

When Switzerland said last month that it was considering missile defence acquisitions beyond the Patriot system, Germany had also been named as a potential supplier.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8130 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Marleen KaesebierEditing by Dave Graham)