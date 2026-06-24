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Germany's Merz aims to pass pension reform by year end - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merz aims to pass pension reform by year end

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Finance Pension Reform Germany Government Policy

Germany's Merz Pushes for Pension System Overhaul by Year-End

Planned Pension System Reforms in Germany

Chancellor Merz's Timeline for Reform

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz aims to have a planned overhaul of the pension system passed in parliament by the end of the year, he said on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Process and Expectations

"If things goes well, the parliamentary process will go ahead in autumn. I would hope it would be through parliament by the end of the year," Merz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament in a question and answer session.

Commission Proposals and System Stabilization

A government-appointed commission has proposed a Swedish-style pension fund and a gradual increase in the retirement age to help stabilise the pension system as the population ages.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie and Madeline Chambers)

Key Takeaways

  • A government commission has issued 33 recommendations, proposing an additional funded pension component—workers and employers each contributing up to 1 % of wages—modelled on Sweden (zeit.de).
  • The plan also includes gradually linking retirement age to life expectancy—potentially reaching 70 by early 2090s—and abolishing penalty‑free early retirement at age 63 (zeit.de).
  • Merz emphasized the necessity of full package implementation by end of 2026—saying “failure is not an option”—as Germany grapples with demographic pressures and fiscal strain on its pay‑as‑you‑go pension system (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What pension reforms has Germany proposed?
Germany has proposed a Swedish-style pension fund and a gradual increase in the retirement age to stabilize the system.
Who is leading the German pension reform?
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is leading the effort to overhaul the pension system.
When will the German pension reform be passed?
The government aims to have the pension reform passed by the end of the year.
Why is Germany considering pension reform?
Germany is reforming its pension system to address the challenges of an aging population.

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