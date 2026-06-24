Germany's Merz Pushes for Pension System Overhaul by Year-End
Planned Pension System Reforms in Germany
Chancellor Merz's Timeline for Reform
BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz aims to have a planned overhaul of the pension system passed in parliament by the end of the year, he said on Wednesday.
Parliamentary Process and Expectations
"If things goes well, the parliamentary process will go ahead in autumn. I would hope it would be through parliament by the end of the year," Merz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament in a question and answer session.
Commission Proposals and System Stabilization
A government-appointed commission has proposed a Swedish-style pension fund and a gradual increase in the retirement age to help stabilise the pension system as the population ages.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie and Madeline Chambers)