GBAF Logo
Russia asks Kazakhstan for gasoline to ease shortages, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia asks Kazakhstan for gasoline to ease shortages, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Markets

Russia in Talks with Kazakhstan to Import Gasoline Amid Domestic Fuel Shortage

Russia Seeks Solutions to Domestic Gasoline Shortage

Background: Refinery Outages and Supply Disruptions

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia is in talks with Kazakhstan to import about 50,000 metric tons of AI-92 gasoline to ease a domestic shortage caused by refinery outages and unscheduled repairs, four industry sources said.

Shutdowns at several large refineries in central Russia following Ukrainian drone attacks have cut gasoline output by roughly 25% year-on-year as of late June, Reuters reported.

Official Responses and Government Measures

Russia's Energy Ministry did not immediately comment. Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov earlier said Astana had not received an official request from Moscow for gasoline supplies.

Market Stabilization Efforts

The Russian government is considering measures to stabilise the market, including fuel export restrictions, higher subsidies for refiners and imports — an unusual step for one of the world's major fuel exporters.

This month, Moscow allowed refineries to produce gasoline and diesel for the domestic market with lower quality specifications. Russia is also planning seaborne gasoline imports, underscoring the severity of the disruption.

Kazakhstan's Role in Regional Fuel Supply

Kazakhstan is a relatively small fuel producer compared with Russia, and sources said supplies are unlikely to be significant.

Kazakhstan currently has a gasoline surplus, but maintenance at the Atyrau refinery from June 26 to July 20 will reduce available reserves, the sources said.

Potential Sources and Export Quotas

One possible source is Kazakhstan's Kondensat refinery, which processes gas condensate from Russia's TANECO refinery and has quotas for fuel exports. Kondensat exported 15,207 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Georgia in May 2026, according to Kazakhstan's fuel and energy analytical centre.

Impact of Drone Attacks on Supply Chain

However, TANECO, owned by Russia's Tatneft, fully halted crude processing on June 12 after a drone attack, potentially limiting feedstock for Kondensat.

Fuel Exchange and Jet Fuel Shortage

A source in Kazakhstan said gasoline deliveries to Russia could be possible in exchange for Russian jet fuel.

Kazakhstan faces a jet fuel shortage in July due to rising demand, maintenance at Atyrau and lower imports from Russia, industry sources said.

Regional Cooperation and Trade Agreements

Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, which allows duty-free hydrocarbon supplies and sets annual indicative balances for fuel trade.

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drone strikes have halved refinery output in central Russia, lowering gasoline production ~25% year‑on‑year by late June (reddit.com)
  • Russia plans rare seaborne fuel imports and is seeking gasoline from Kazakhstan, though Astana reports no official request and domestic refinery maintenance may constrain exports (internazionale.it)
  • To stabilize the domestic fuel market, the Kremlin is considering export restrictions, subsidies, and allowing lower‑spec fuel production alongside import measures (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia facing a gasoline shortage?
Russia's gasoline shortage is due to refinery outages and unscheduled repairs following Ukrainian drone attacks, which have reduced output by about 25% year-on-year.
How much gasoline does Russia plan to import from Kazakhstan?
Russia is in talks to import about 50,000 metric tons of AI-92 gasoline from Kazakhstan.
What measures is Russia considering to stabilize the fuel market?
Russia is considering fuel export restrictions, higher subsidies for refiners, imports, and allowing lower quality fuel specifications for the domestic market.
Will Kazakhstan's gasoline supplies significantly impact the Russian market?
Kazakhstan is a relatively small fuel producer compared to Russia, so supplies are unlikely to have a significant impact on the overall Russian market.
What is the Eurasian Economic Union's role in Russian-Kazakh fuel trade?
The Eurasian Economic Union allows duty-free hydrocarbon supplies and sets annual indicative balances, facilitating fuel trade between Russia, Kazakhstan, and other member states.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Image for US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Image for Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Image for Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Image for Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Image for 'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
Image for UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
Image for Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
View All Finance Posts