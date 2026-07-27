Porsche Announces Second Package of 5,000 Job Cuts, Extends Plant Guarantees

Porsche's Restructuring Measures and Future Commitments

Details of the Second Job Cut Package

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German carmaker Porsche will cut another 5,000 jobs by 2035 under a second package of restructuring measures agreed between management and labour representatives, both sides said in a joint statement on Monday.

Previous Job Cuts and Leadership Changes

The job reductions, which follow a first package of 3,900 job cuts and another 500 announced by new CEO Michael Leiters earlier this year, will be carried out in a socially responsible manner, the statement said.

Extension of Plant Location Guarantees

The deal also includes an extension of plant location guarantees by five years until 2035, it added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)