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Porsche to cut another 5,000 jobs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Porsche to cut another 5,000 jobs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Porsche Announces Second Package of 5,000 Job Cuts, Extends Plant Guarantees

Porsche's Restructuring Measures and Future Commitments

Details of the Second Job Cut Package

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German carmaker Porsche will cut another 5,000 jobs by 2035 under a second package of restructuring measures agreed between management and labour representatives, both sides said in a joint statement on Monday.

Previous Job Cuts and Leadership Changes

The job reductions, which follow a first package of 3,900 job cuts and another 500 announced by new CEO Michael Leiters earlier this year, will be carried out in a socially responsible manner, the statement said.

Extension of Plant Location Guarantees

The deal also includes an extension of plant location guarantees by five years until 2035, it added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Porsche’s management and labor have agreed on a second wave of ~5,000 job cuts by 2035, adding to the ~3,900 previously cut and ~500 eliminated when CEO Michael Leiters took over (live.euronext.com).
  • The supervisory board has backed the restructuring plan, which aims to execute reductions “in a socially responsible manner” and includes extending plant location guarantees by five years, until 2035 (m.investing.com).
  • These moves form part of Porsche’s broader Strategy 2035 under CEO Leiters, focused on slimming operations, boosting margins, countering weak China demand, tariffs, and EV missteps (newsroom.porsche.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs will Porsche cut under the latest restructuring?
Porsche will cut another 5,000 jobs by 2035 under a new restructuring package.
When will the job cuts at Porsche be completed?
The 5,000 job cuts will be carried out by 2035.
What other job cuts has Porsche announced this year?
Porsche previously announced a first package of 3,900 job cuts and another 500 earlier this year.
Will any plant location guarantees be extended as part of the deal?
Yes, plant location guarantees have been extended by five years until 2035.

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