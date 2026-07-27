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Finance

Wife of Putin spokesman Peskov challenges EU sanctions on her in court

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Finance Sanctions Legal Geopolitics

Wife of Putin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in Court to Overturn EU Sanctions

Legal Challenge Against EU Sanctions

Background of the Sanctions

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Tatiana Navka, the wife of Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, has launched a legal challenge aimed at overturning European Union sanctions imposed on her over the war in Ukraine, according to details published on an EU website.

Navka, a former Olympic ice-skating champion, was put on a sanctions list by the EU in June 2022 that targeted people over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Peskov's daughter Elizaveta and son Nikolai were included on the same list.

EU's Rationale for Sanctions

Brussels said at the time that the sanctions, which included a travel ban to the EU and financial restrictions, were imposed "in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."  

Navka's Legal Arguments

Details published on the EU's EUR-Lex website showed that Navka, 51 — who was born in Soviet Ukraine but is a Russian citizen — is now seeking to overturn the sanctions on her via the European Court of Justice.

Claims and Grounds for Appeal

The legal filing said she was arguing that the reason for the restrictions on her had not been properly set out, that errors of law and factual assessment had been made, and that the EU had failed to prove a sufficient link between her and the stated aim of its sanctions.

Damages Sought

Navka is seeking damages from the Council of the European Union for material damage and for damage to her reputation and other non-material damage totalling just over €2 million ($2.3 million), the same document showed.

Other Similar Legal Challenges

Another official EU database shows that Yekaterina Ignatova, wife of Sergei Chemezov, head of the state-owned Rostec defence and industrial corporation, is seeking to overturn EU sanctions on her via the same legal route.    

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Tatiana Navka contests the EU sanctions imposed in June 2022, claiming legal and factual errors and lack of link to Ukraine conflict.
  • She is pursuing annulment and over €2 million in compensation at the European Court of Justice.
  • Yekaterina Ignatova, wife of Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov, is pursuing a similar legal challenge against EU sanctions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is challenging the EU sanctions in court?
Tatiana Navka, the wife of Russian President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, is challenging the EU sanctions imposed on her.
Why were EU sanctions imposed on Tatiana Navka?
Sanctions were imposed on Navka in June 2022 over Moscow's actions in Ukraine, including travel and financial restrictions.
What reasons is Navka giving for overturning the sanctions?
Navka argues the reasons for sanctions were not properly set out, and errors of law and factual assessment were made.
What is Navka seeking in her legal action against the EU?
Navka is seeking to overturn the EU sanctions and to claim over €2 million for material and reputational damages.
Are other Russian individuals also challenging EU sanctions?
Yes, Yekaterina Ignatova, wife of Rostec's Sergei Chemezov, is also seeking to overturn EU sanctions through court.

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