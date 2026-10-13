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Swiss parliamentary committee backs fee on UBS for public liquidity backstop - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss parliamentary committee backs fee on UBS for public liquidity backstop

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Swiss Regulation UBS Markets

Swiss Committee Endorses Fee on UBS for Public Liquidity Backstop Access

Swiss Parliamentary Committee Supports Liquidity Backstop Fee

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A committee in Switzerland's upper house of parliament on Tuesday backed a government plan to create a public liquidity backstop for systemically important banks that would levy a fee on UBS to access it.

Committee's Recommendations

• The Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee supported charging banks upfront for access to the backstop and said the fee should be limited to systemically important lenders with significant international operations

• Currently, UBS would be the only bank meeting that criterion, it said

Proposed Fee Calculation Base

• The committee also proposed broadening the fee's calculation base to include bail-in debt, collateral pre-positioned at foreign central banks and other long-term funding sources including covered bonds and Pfandbrief notes

Responses from Stakeholders

UBS Reaction

• UBS declined to comment

Swiss Bankers Association's Position

• The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) said it opposed the upfront fee, arguing it would amount to a special tax on UBS

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Oliver Hirt. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Switzerland’s upper‑house Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee endorsed an upfront fee on systemically important banks—currently only UBS—for a public liquidity backstop
  • The fee calculation would widen to include bail‑in debt, pre‑positioned collateral at foreign central banks, covered bonds and Pfandbriefs
  • Swiss Bankers Association argues the upfront fee amounts to a special tax on UBS and opposes the measure

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Swiss parliamentary committee decide regarding UBS?
The committee backed a government plan to charge UBS a fee for accessing a public liquidity backstop.
Who will be subject to the new liquidity backstop fee?
Only systemically important banks with significant international operations, currently only UBS meets this criterion.
What will the fee for the liquidity backstop include?
The fee will be calculated based on bail-in debt, collateral at foreign central banks, and other long-term funding sources.
What is the Swiss Bankers Association's position on the upfront fee?
The Swiss Bankers Association opposes the upfront fee, arguing it would act as a special tax on UBS.

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