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Nvidia to buy a minority stake in France's Doctolib - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia to buy a minority stake in France's Doctolib

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Nvidia Agrees to Acquire Minority Stake in France's Doctolib Healthcare Platform

Nvidia's Strategic Investment in Doctolib

Overview of the Acquisition

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Nvidia has agreed to buy a minority stake in French health care platform Doctolib, the French company said on Tuesday.

Details of the Stake

Doctolib did not specify the size of the stake or its value, though it said the presence of Nvidia would help it develop artificial intelligence tools.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia’s investment underscores its deepening commitment to AI, particularly in healthcare, complementing its leadership in AI infrastructure and chips (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Doctolib, with 90 million users and a France‑Germany data‑sovereign AI research lab launched in 2026, gains strategic backing to accelerate clinical‑grade AI tool deployment (leparisien.fr).
  • The deal highlights growing convergence between AI hardware leaders and digital health platforms amid expanding AI integration in European healthcare systems.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nvidia buying in Doctolib?
Nvidia has agreed to acquire a minority stake in the French healthcare platform Doctolib.
Why is Nvidia investing in Doctolib?
Nvidia's investment aims to help Doctolib develop artificial intelligence tools for its platform.
Is the value of Nvidia's stake in Doctolib disclosed?
No, Doctolib did not specify the size or value of Nvidia's minority stake.
When was Nvidia's investment in Doctolib announced?
The announcement was made on Tuesday, October 13.

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