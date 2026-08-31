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Finance

Greece to sign $3.5 billion deal with Israel for air defence system

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Greece to Sign $3.5 Billion Air Defence Deal with Israel as Part of Military Upgrade

Major Defence Agreement and Military Modernisation Efforts

Overview of the Air Defence Deal

ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Greece is expected to sign a deal with Israel on Monday to buy a multi-layer air defence system worth about €3 billion ($3.5 billion) as part of a broader military modernisation programme, two security sources told Reuters.

The country's security council has given initial approval to the deal, which includes advanced short, medium and long-range missile systems.

Details of the Agreement

"Greek officials later on Monday will sign four agreements with Israeli SIBAT and MAFAT directorates in Tel Aviv worth about €3 billion for three types of missiles and radar systems," one of the officials told Reuters.

Additional Defence Acquisitions

Greece plans to spend about €28 billion by 2036 to build the "Achilles Shield" multi-layer anti-ballistic, anti-aircraft and anti-drone system, and to buy up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and frigates from France and Italy.

The source added that a separate agreement for an anti-drone system would also be signed.

Greece's Defence Posture and International Partnerships

Greece, which uses U.S.-made Patriot systems, Russian S-300 systems and various short-range air defences to protect its airspace, spends nearly 3.5% of its gross domestic product on defence, a higher proportion than many NATO allies due to its long-standing dispute with neighbouring Turkey.

Cooperation with Israel

Greece and Israel, which have strong economic and diplomatic ties, operate an air training centre in Greece, hold joint annual military exercises and cooperate on anti-drone systems and cybersecurity.

Last year, Athens bought 36 Israeli-made rocket artillery systems for about €650 million.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8634 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The “Achilles Shield” deal between Greece and Israel is valued at €3.1 billion (≈ $3.6 billion), slated for signing on August 31, 2026, in Tel Aviv (ekathimerini.com).
  • This multi-layered defence network will integrate Israeli systems—Spyder (short‑range), Barak MX (medium‑range), and David’s Sling (long‑range)—with an AI-driven command‑and‑control center and existing Greek assets (ekathimerini.com).
  • Greek industry will participate to the tune of approximately €700 million (about 25 %), and the system is expected to become fully operational within 35 months of signing (ekathimerini.com).
  • Greece spends over 3 % of its GDP on defence—well above the NATO guideline—reflecting its heightened security needs amid tensions with Turkey (nato.int).
  • The Achilles Shield forms part of Greece’s broader ‘Agenda 2030’ military modernisation strategy, which includes procuring F‑35 jets, frigates, submarines, and drones (cyprus-mail.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Greece's air defence deal with Israel?
The deal is worth about €3 billion ($3.5 billion) and includes advanced multi-layer missile systems.
What military systems are included in the agreement?
The agreement covers short, medium, and long-range missile systems, radar systems, and a separate anti-drone system.
Why is Greece investing heavily in defence?
Greece spends about 3.5% of its GDP on defence due to long-standing disputes with neighbouring Turkey and seeks to modernise its military.
What are Greece's broader military modernisation plans?
Greece plans to spend €28 billion by 2036 on defence upgrades, including anti-ballistic systems, F-35 jets, and new frigates.
What is the relationship between Greece and Israel in defence?
Greece and Israel have strong defence ties, operating a joint air training centre, conducting exercises, and cooperating on anti-drone systems.

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