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Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Tula region - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes in Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians. Relevant to recent drone attacks targeting industrial sites in Russia.
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Another Ukrainian town lies in ruins as Russians creep closer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Druzhkivka Devastated as Russian Forces Near Ukraine's Fortress Belt

Destruction and Civilian Hardship in Druzhkivka

By Sergiy Chalyi

DRUZHKIVKA, Ukraine, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Burned out cars. Rubble from flattened buildings strewn along deserted streets. The rumble of artillery guns followed by the high-pitched whine of an attack drone.

Life on the Frontline

This is today's reality in the eastern Ukrainian town of Druzhkivka, where a handful of civilians eke out a living alongside soldiers fighting the Russians who are now just 15 km (nine miles) away and gradually moving closer.

Such scenes of devastation are being repeated all along the 1,200-km (746-mile) front in the east and south of the country. As Russian forces advance, apartment blocks, markets and shops are razed and towns and villages become virtually uninhabitable.

Civilians Amidst the Ruins

"I can't sleep," said Iryna Litovchenko, one of a handful of civilians who have stayed. "Some guys took us in - strangers," added the 56-year-old, walking through broken glass and debris beside badly damaged buildings.

"My home is gone, as if it never existed. There were so many good things, so much of everything. In one fell swoop – boom — it's as if nothing's left."

The Strategic Importance of Druzhkivka

Druzhkivka lies on the road linking strategic towns and cities known as the "fortress belt", a string of urban settlements that Russia is desperate to breach as it tries to seize the whole of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

That remains one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's primary objectives in the war, but well over four years after he launched a full-scale invasion, his forces are struggling to break through Ukraine's defences.

Defensive Measures and Ongoing Threats

Constant Danger from Artillery and Drones

'OUR CITY IS GONE' 

Litovchenko does not flinch at the loud blast from a nearby howitzer. But when she hears the soft buzz of a drone above, she stops before taking shelter under the branches of a tree.

Thousands of Russian and Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, most steered remotely by pilots, fill the skies close to the front, hunting their prey with deadly efficiency.

Efforts to Protect and Survive

In Druzhkivka, and all along the fortress belt, many roads are covered with netting to protect anyone travelling on them from drones. An unmanned ground vehicle, used to supply frontline Ukrainian positions and evacuate wounded soldiers, whizzes towards its next mission.

Voices of the Remaining Residents

Zoya, a 63-year-old selling basic food items outside a charred market stall, does not want to leave her home town, despite the dangers.

"I know a bomb could come flying in and I'll die. I understand that perfectly well."

"It's heartbreaking," she added, pointing to the destruction around her. "It makes me want to cry. I was born here, I grew up here. I just don't know. Our city is gone."

(Writing by Mike Collett-White, editing by Gareth Jones )

Key Takeaways

  • Russian forces are edging alarmingly close—estimated between 1.5 km to 15 km—to Druzhkivka, a key stronghold in Ukraine’s defensively critical “fortress belt” linking Kostyantynivka to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. (Sources indicate 1.5 km from Oleksiievo‑Druzhkivka and ~15 km in Reuters’ report.) (eurasia.ro)
  • The once-bustling town now lies in ruins: apartment blocks, markets and shops lay destroyed, with burned-out cars and rubble littering deserted streets; only a handful of civilians remain, living alongside soldiers amid constant shelling. (devdiscourse.com)
  • Druzhkivka forms part of the southern portion of Ukraine’s fortress belt—a long-standing defensive line the country has fortified since 2014—making its potential fall a significant strategic blow. (understandingwar.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Druzhkivka located?
Druzhkivka is an eastern Ukrainian town situated near the strategic 'fortress belt' in the Donbas region.
How close are Russian forces to Druzhkivka?
Russian troops are currently approximately 15 km (nine miles) from Druzhkivka.
What is the current situation in Druzhkivka?
Druzhkivka faces widespread destruction with burned cars, flattened buildings, and ongoing military conflict.
Why is the 'fortress belt' strategically important?
The fortress belt consists of urban settlements that Russia aims to capture to control Ukraine's Donbas region.
How are civilians affected by the fighting in Druzhkivka?
Most civilians have fled, but a few remain, enduring shelling, drone attacks, and the destruction of their homes.

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