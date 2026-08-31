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Russia's Aeroflot Q2 net profit down 76% y-o-y - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Aeroflot Q2 net profit down 76% y-o-y

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Aeroflot Reports 76% Drop in Q2 Net Profit Despite Revenue Growth in 2026

Financial Performance Overview

Net Profit Results

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian flag carrier Aeroflot on Monday reported net profit of 11.4 billion roubles ($132.02 million) in the second quarter of 2026, down 76% year-on-year.

Adjusted Net Profit

Adjusted net profit reached 9.3 billion roubles, compared to 7.7 billion roubles a year earlier, Aeroflot said.

Revenue and EBITDA Figures

Revenues increased by 1.8% to 228.6 billion roubles and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 14% to 52.7 billion roubles.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 86.3500 roubles)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

Key Takeaways

  • Sharp 76 % year‑on‑year collapse in reported net profit (to ₽11.4 billion), though adjusted net profit improved to ₽9.3 billion from ₽7.7 billion.
  • Modest revenue growth of 1.8% (to ₽228.6 billion), yet adjusted EBITDA declined 14% to ₽52.7 billion—reflecting rising costs and margin compression.
  • Passenger traffic remains weak: June figures show a 4.3% year‑on‑year drop to 5.1 million passengers, with domestic down but international up—indicating uneven recovery dynamics.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Aeroflot's net profit in Q2 2026?
Aeroflot's net profit in the second quarter of 2026 was 11.4 billion roubles ($132.02 million), down 76% year-on-year.
How did Aeroflot's adjusted net profit change year-on-year?
Aeroflot's adjusted net profit reached 9.3 billion roubles in Q2 2026, up from 7.7 billion roubles the previous year.
Did Aeroflot's revenue increase in Q2 2026?
Yes, Aeroflot's revenues increased by 1.8% to 228.6 billion roubles in the second quarter of 2026.
What was Aeroflot's EBITDA in the second quarter of 2026?
Aeroflot's adjusted EBITDA dropped by 14% to 52.7 billion roubles in Q2 2026.

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