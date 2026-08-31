Aeroflot Reports 76% Drop in Q2 Net Profit Despite Revenue Growth in 2026
Financial Performance Overview
Net Profit Results
MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian flag carrier Aeroflot on Monday reported net profit of 11.4 billion roubles ($132.02 million) in the second quarter of 2026, down 76% year-on-year.
Adjusted Net Profit
Adjusted net profit reached 9.3 billion roubles, compared to 7.7 billion roubles a year earlier, Aeroflot said.
Revenue and EBITDA Figures
Revenues increased by 1.8% to 228.6 billion roubles and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 14% to 52.7 billion roubles.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 86.3500 roubles)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)