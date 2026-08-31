InPost Beats Second-Quarter Earnings Forecasts But Cuts Annual Guidance
InPost's Second-Quarter Performance and Updated Annual Outlook
Second-Quarter Earnings Surpass Expectations
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Parcel locker company InPost narrowly beat market expectations for second-quarter core earnings on Monday, but cut its annual guidance for the metric from flat to a mid-single-digit percent decline.
Details of Earnings Report
The Polish firm, target of a takeover offer by a consortium led by FedEx and Advent International, said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were 1.04 billion zlotys ($277.6 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by the company had expected 1.01 billion zlotys on average.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 3.7469 zlotys)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)