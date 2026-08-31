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InPost narrowly beats second-quarter forecasts but cuts guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

InPost narrowly beats second-quarter forecasts but cuts guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings

InPost Beats Second-Quarter Earnings Forecasts But Cuts Annual Guidance

InPost's Second-Quarter Performance and Updated Annual Outlook

Second-Quarter Earnings Surpass Expectations

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Parcel locker company InPost narrowly beat market expectations for second-quarter core earnings on Monday, but cut its annual guidance for the metric from flat to a mid-single-digit percent decline.

Details of Earnings Report

The Polish firm, target of a takeover offer by a consortium led by FedEx and Advent International, said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were 1.04 billion zlotys ($277.6 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by the company had expected 1.01 billion zlotys on average.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 3.7469 zlotys)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • InPost delivered Q2 adjusted EBITDA of PLN 1.04 billion vs PLN 1.01 billion expected, narrowly beating forecasts (investors.fedex.com)
  • The company downgraded its full‑year EBITDA guidance—from expecting flat performance to projecting a mid‑single‑digit decline—indicating caution amid rising pressures (sahmcapital.com)
  • InPost remains the target of a €7.8 billion takeover bid by a consortium including FedEx and Advent, which recently received EU antitrust clearance, adding strategic flux to its outlook (cep-research.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were InPost's second-quarter core earnings?
InPost reported second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of 1.04 billion zlotys.
Did InPost meet market expectations for Q2 2023?
Yes, InPost narrowly beat market expectations, with analysts averaging 1.01 billion zlotys versus the 1.04 billion zlotys reported.
Why did InPost cut its annual earnings guidance?
The company revised its annual guidance for core earnings from flat to a mid-single-digit percent decline.
Who is making a takeover offer for InPost?
A consortium led by FedEx and Advent International has made a takeover offer for InPost.
Where is InPost based?
InPost is a Polish parcel locker company.

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