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Swedish government raises GDP forecast ahead of September election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish government raises GDP forecast ahead of September election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Swedish Government Raises GDP Growth Forecast Before September Election

Sweden's Economic Outlook and Political Context

STOCKHOLM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-right coalition raised its forecast for GDP growth ahead of an election next month and said its policies to boost households and businesses meant Sweden's economy would outpace European rivals over the coming four years.

Revised GDP Growth Forecast

In a fresh forecast on Thursday the government said its GDP growth would be 2.5%, up from 2.3% seen in June. It continued to see growth of 2.5% in 2027.

Finance Minister's Statement

"Sweden is in a significantly stronger position than it was in 2022," Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson told reporters.

"It is stronger in terms of economic indicators such as inflation, stronger in terms of the current recovery, and is now seeing growth that is relatively high compared with many, many other countries," she said.

Comparison with EU Growth

The EU is expected to see growth of around 1.1% this year.

Political Implications Ahead of Election

Sweden's government will hope its bullish message on the economy helps turn around its deficit in the polls ahead of the September 13 vote.

Measures to Support Households

Like many other countries, Sweden has been suffering a cost-of-living crisis that followed the COVID pandemic.

The government has cut taxes on fuel and VAT on food and raised in-work tax credits, and it is promising more measures to boost households' purchasing power - like free kindergarten places and more in-work tax credits - if it wins re-election.

Public Sentiment and Poll Results

But despite inflation slowing back below 1%, stronger growth and an improving labour market, households remain gloomy - particularly those on lower incomes.

The latest poll on Thursday showed the ruling coalition and the Sweden Democrats garnering 45.6% of the vote. The opposition is on 52.4%.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.5201 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Sweden’s updated 2026 growth forecast of 2.5% exceeds both previous national estimates and EU projections, strengthening its comparative outlook (devdiscourse.com).
  • Independent institutions project lower Swedish growth—EU sees 1.8% in 2026; OECD projects 1.9%, while IMF forecasts around 2.1%—highlighting the government’s more bullish tone (economy-finance.ec.europa.eu).
  • Despite slowing inflation and resilient public finances, risks persist—from energy shocks tied to geopolitics and structural headwinds such as productivity and skills gaps (imf.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Sweden's GDP growth compare to the EU average?
Sweden's GDP growth is forecast at 2.5%, significantly higher than the EU average of around 1.1%.
What economic measures has the Swedish government implemented?
The government has cut taxes on fuel, reduced VAT on food, raised in-work tax credits, and promised more measures to boost household purchasing power.
What challenges still face Swedish households despite stronger growth?
Despite slower inflation and stronger growth, many Swedish households, especially those on lower incomes, remain pessimistic due to cost-of-living pressures.

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