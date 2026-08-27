Explosions Heard in Kyiv Amid Russian Drone and Missile Strikes in Ukraine

Overview of Recent Attacks on Ukraine

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a Reuters witness said, as Russia was hitting Ukraine with drones and missiles in the early hours of Thursday.

Impact on Kyiv

Kyiv authorities, who earlier issued a drone attack alert, said on Telegram that debris had fallen in the courtyard of a residential building and damage was being clarified.

Missile and Drone Alerts

Ukraine's Armed Forces separately issued a ballistic missile alert for Kyiv.

Other Affected Regions

Kryvyi Rih: Industrial Facility Hit

In Kryvyi Rih, a steel-and-mining hub in central Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, two were injured as missiles hit an industrial facility

Zaporizhzhia: Additional Casualties

and three more were wounded in Zaporizhzhia, officials said.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Christian Schmollinger)