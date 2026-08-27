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Headlines

Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Explosions Heard in Kyiv Amid Russian Drone and Missile Strikes in Ukraine

Overview of Recent Attacks on Ukraine

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a Reuters witness said, as Russia was hitting Ukraine with drones and missiles in the early hours of Thursday.

Impact on Kyiv

Kyiv authorities, who earlier issued a drone attack alert, said on Telegram that debris had fallen in the courtyard of a residential building and damage was being clarified.

Missile and Drone Alerts

Ukraine's Armed Forces separately issued a ballistic missile alert for Kyiv.

Other Affected Regions

Kryvyi Rih: Industrial Facility Hit

In Kryvyi Rih, a steel-and-mining hub in central Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, two were injured as missiles hit an industrial facility

Zaporizhzhia: Additional Casualties

and three more were wounded in Zaporizhzhia, officials said.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Explosions in Kyiv triggered drone and ballistic missile alerts; debris fell into the courtyard of a residential building with damage under assessment (pravda.com.ua)
  • In Kryvyi Rih, a combined drone and ballistic missile assault on industrial targets wounded at least 13 and killed one, financial hub and President Zelenskiy’s hometown (pravda.com.ua)
  • Zaporizhzhia also saw attacks on industrial infrastructure in recent weeks, compounding a pattern of escalating strikes on Ukraine’s hubs (pravda.com.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the explosions in Kyiv?
Explosions in Kyiv were caused by Russian drone and missile attacks according to local authorities.
Was there any damage reported in Kyiv?
Debris from the attacks fell into the courtyard of a residential building, with damage still being clarified.
Were missile alerts issued in Kyiv?
Yes, Ukraine's Armed Forces issued a ballistic missile alert for Kyiv during the attacks.
Were there injuries in other Ukrainian cities?
Yes, two were injured in Kryvyi Rih and three more in Zaporizhzhia as missiles struck industrial facilities.
Who reported the explosions in Kyiv?
A Reuters witness reported the explosions, and Ukrainian authorities confirmed the attacks.

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