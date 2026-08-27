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Analysis-How UniCredit CEO outmanoeuvred Germany on Commerzbank - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-How UniCredit CEO outmanoeuvred Germany on Commerzbank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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How UniCredit CEO Orcel Outmanoeuvred Germany on the Commerzbank Deal

The Shifting Balance in the UniCredit-Commerzbank Takeover Battle

By John O'Donnell, Tom Sims and Christian Kraemer

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - For nearly two years, UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel has pursued Commerzbank despite public opposition from Berlin. Now, as he prepares for what could be a pivotal encounter with Germany's finance minister, the balance of power in the takeover battle appears to have shifted in his favour.

Orcel's Strategic Persistence

After months of trying to secure face-to-face talks with German officials, Orcel learned this month that Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil was prepared to meet. Rather than wait for an invitation, Orcel emailed Klingbeil on Monday to press his case directly, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Within 48 hours, he received an invitation.

The veteran dealmaker's persistence has collided with German efforts to keep control of a bank viewed as critical to the country's economic model. Commerzbank is one of the largest lenders to Germany's Mittelstand, the medium-sized companies that form the backbone of Europe's largest economy, and politicians have repeatedly opposed UniCredit's overtures.

Germany's Divided Response

Yet successive governments struggled to mount a coherent response. The tussle unfolded as coalition partners were distracted by infighting, efforts to revive Germany's struggling economy and the growing challenge posed by the far-right AfD, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Politicians examined options for resisting UniCredit but, without obvious legal means to block a deal, disagreed over how far to go and faced practical constraints, they said.

Some favoured a more forceful response, including bolstering the state's sway in Commerzbank, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Others questioned whether potential extra spending could be justified given competing demands, such as for defence.

The planned meeting, scheduled for September 14, comes as resistance to UniCredit's approach has softened.

Commerzbank's Fading Resistance

Commerzbank's campaign against a deal has faded after UniCredit amassed a stake approaching 50%, enough to determine shareholder resolutions. In July, Chairman Jens Weidmann proposed talks with UniCredit after months of resistance.

With Commerzbank, UniCredit and Berlin all now preparing to talk, the debate is increasingly focused on the terms of a deal rather than whether one can be prevented.

Orcel's Determination Meets Divided Germany

ORCEL'S DETERMINATION MEETS DIVIDED GERMANY

The Origins of the Takeover Battle

The takeover battle began after Berlin sold part of its stake in Commerzbank — the legacy of a financial crisis-era bailout — in September 2024.

Government officials later said they had not expected the Italian bank to emerge as the buyer. UniCredit subsequently increased its holding, turning a surprise investment into a takeover campaign.

Hans-Peter Burghof, a banking expert at Germany's University of Hohenheim, described the potential takeover as an "accident" resulting from German "incompetence" and a "misunderstanding between different financial cultures".

"Italians defend their banking system, and we do not," he said.

Germany's finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Potential Impact of the Deal

A combination of UniCredit and Commerzbank would create a bank with more than €1.3 trillion ($1.5 trillion) in assets across two of the euro zone's largest economies.

The deal would also align with the European Central Bank's long-standing push for greater cross-border consolidation in European banking. Reuters has reported that the ECB is leaning towards approving the transaction.

Policymakers say larger institutions are needed to compete more effectively and deepen financial integration across the euro zone.

That argument has found support among some investors. Since UniCredit emerged as a shareholder two years ago, Commerzbank's shares have more than tripled, while UniCredit's stock has more than doubled, outperforming broader markets.

Concerns Over Foreign Control

However, the prospect of foreign control has fuelled concerns among some German politicians and labour representatives about the future direction of an institution long seen as part of the country's financial establishment.

Commerzbank serves more than 25,000 business customers, employs more than 40,000 people and plays a key role in financing Germany's foreign trade.

Orcel's Tactics and the Road Ahead

At times, Orcel's approach has generated friction.

In April, he said Commerzbank's "current trajectory will put at risk its survival in the medium term" and subsequently launched a short-lived advertising campaign critical of the German bank. Germany's BaFin regulator intervened and ordered UniCredit to stop.

Orcel nevertheless continued pressing his case.

In June 2025, he wrote to Chancellor Friedrich Merz seeking a meeting in person.

"As I have repeatedly said, I would like to sit around a table and discuss this matter face-to-face," Orcel wrote, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

Merz did not agree to meet, but Orcel didn't give up. He took his case to investors, outlining how he envisioned a deal.

Upcoming Negotiations

Now talks about a combination are about to start, but could prove every bit as boisterous as the takeover tussle so far.

Even Frankfurt's skyline could become part of the debate. Commerzbank has agreed to move into a new tower, and the building's landlord said on Thursday its logo could still change.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell, Tom Sims and Christian Kraemer; additional reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley. Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Orcel’s proactive email to Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil led to a meeting invite within 48 hours, showcasing his strategic persistence.
  • UniCredit has assembled a stake of approximately 47.6% of Commerzbank—enough to sway shareholder decisions—and Commerzbank’s leadership has dropped active resistance, inviting talks.
  • The European Central Bank appears inclined to approve the takeover, aligning with its support for cross‑border consolidation in European banking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does UniCredit want to acquire Commerzbank?
UniCredit aims to expand its presence and influence in Germany, benefiting from Commerzbank's extensive lending to the Mittelstand and creating a stronger Eurozone bank.
How did German officials respond to UniCredit's advances?
German politicians were divided, with some opposing the takeover due to economic and strategic concerns, and others unable to find viable legal means to block it.
What shifted the balance of power in the takeover?
UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel's persistence and the accumulation of nearly 50% stake in Commerzbank moved negotiations forward and softened resistance.
What role does the European Central Bank play in the deal?
The ECB reportedly supports the consolidation, seeing larger banks as necessary for competition and deeper Eurozone financial integration.
How has the prospect of a takeover affected Commerzbank’s share price?
Since UniCredit became a major shareholder, Commerzbank's share price has more than tripled, reflecting investor optimism.

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