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Lurpak-maker Arla reports steady first half as protein boom offsets falling milk price - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lurpak-maker Arla reports steady first half as protein boom offsets falling milk price

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Finance Markets Dairy Industry Mergers & Acquisitions

Arla’s Protein-rich Dairy Sales Offset Milk Price Decline, Lift Annual Guidance

Arla’s Financial Performance and Strategic Developments in 2024

Protein-rich Dairy Products Drive Revenue Stability

COPENHAGEN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Danish dairy producer Arla on Thursday reported broadly steady revenue in the first half of the year as sales of pricier protein-rich products offset a fall in milk prices, and lifted its annual guidance to reflect its recent merger with Germany's DMK Group. 

The company said the shift toward protein-rich dairy, such as skyr yoghurt, cottage cheese and protein shakes, spans both retail products and its business-to-business ingredients division and is a trend it expects to continue for the rest of the year. 

Consumer Response to Dairy Price Changes

"Food prices, including dairy, have dropped during the last year, and of course, the consumers react to that immediately," Arla CEO Peder Tuborgh told Reuters.

Impact of Weight-loss Trends on Product Demand

Arla, which makes Lurpak butter and Castello cheese and also sells whey to other protein-product producers, has previously attributed the increase in demand for high-protein products in part to the growing use of weight-loss drugs. 

Revenue Growth and Upgraded Guidance

Revenue for the January-June period edged up to €7.6 billion ($8.86 billion) from €7.5 billion from a year earlier.

Strategic Branded Revenue Growth

The cooperative, which competes with the likes of Danone and Nestle, raised its guidance for strategic branded volume-driven revenue growth to between 4% and 6% for the full year, up from the 1% to 3% seen previously.

2026 Revenue Guidance Post-Merger

Arla also raised its 2026 revenue guidance to reflect the completion of its merger with DMK Group in June, to between €16.8 billion and €17.6 billion from a previous range of €13.3 billion to €14.1 billion.

Dairy Market Conditions and Ownership Structure

Milk Price Trends and Performance Price

While a global oversupply of milk continues to pressure dairy prices, early signs of stabilisation point to a possible gradual recovery later this year, the company said.

Arla's performance price, the amount paid to farmer-owners per kilo of milk, fell to €0.44 per kilogram from €0.58 per kilogram a year earlier.

Cooperative Ownership After DMK Merger

The Denmark-based company is now owned by more than 11,000 dairy farmers in Denmark, Sweden, Britain, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, after the DMK merger.

Currency Exchange Rate

$1 = 0.8580 euros)

(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen, editing by Louise Rasmussen, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue held steady at €7.6 bn as protein‑rich brands and ingredients offset falling commodity prices
  • Substantial growth: Arla Skyr +39.6%, Arla Protein +34%, AFI ingredients +19% in H1 2026
  • Merger with DMK Group effective June 1 boosts combined full‑year revenue guidance to €16.8–17.6 bn

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Arla's protein-rich dairy products impact its revenue?
Increased demand for protein-rich products like skyr and protein shakes offset falling milk prices, helping Arla maintain steady revenue.
What was Arla's revenue in the first half of the year?
Arla's revenue for January-June edged up to €7.6 billion from €7.5 billion a year earlier.
How has Arla adjusted its annual revenue guidance?
Arla raised its full-year strategic branded growth guidance to 4-6% and its 2026 revenue target to €16.8-€17.6 billion after merging with DMK Group.
What factors are contributing to the boom in protein-rich products?
The rise in demand is partly attributed to shifting consumer preferences and increased use of weight-loss drugs, according to Arla.
How did milk prices affect Arla's performance price to farmers?
Arla's performance price fell from €0.58 to €0.44 per kilogram, reflecting global milk oversupply and lower dairy prices.

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