ECB Considers Further Interest Rate Hike to Meet 2% Inflation Target
ECB Policymakers Discuss Potential Rate Increase
FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers meeting last month saw another interest rate increase as likely needed to bring inflation back down to 2%, the ECB's account of the meeting showed on Thursday.
Data-Dependent Decisions
"While decisions remained data-dependent, another rate hike would likely be necessary unless the inflation outlook improved significantly," the ECB said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)