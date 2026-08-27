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Poland does not want nuclear warheads on its territory, deputy defence minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland does not want nuclear warheads on its territory, deputy defence minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Finance Defense Geopolitics

Poland Opposes Hosting Nuclear Warheads, Favors Stronger US Military Presence

Poland’s Stance on Nuclear Weapons and US Troop Deployment

Poland Rejects Nuclear Warheads on Its Territory

BRUSSELS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Poland does not want to have nuclear warheads on its territory, Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski said on Thursday.

"No — that is what I would like to say very clearly and openly. Poland does not want to have nuclear warheads on its territory," Zalewski told reporters when asked whether future U.S. military presence in Poland could include nuclear capability.

Participation in NATO Nuclear Deterrence

"We want to participate in NATO nuclear deterrence, which does not mean having nuclear warheads on our territory," Zalewski said at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Interest in Enhanced US Military Presence

He added that Poland was interested in increasing the permanent U.S. military presence under Washington's Force Posture Review and referenced U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks earlier this year on the possibility of sending additional troops to Poland.

US Force Posture Review and Options

Washington announced a six-month review of U.S. troop deployments in Europe in June. According to a document seen by Reuters it will create at least four sets of options for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by November 6, well ahead of a December deadline.

European Security and NATO 3.0

"We treat President Trump's decision as a tool to improve European security, aligned with the Pentagon's concept of NATO 3.0. It means that it's due to Europeans to defend conventionally, but the U.S. maintains an extremely important role to support European armed forces," he said.

Permanent US Troop Deployment in Poland

"Of course the starting point is a message sent to the public opinion by President Trump about sending 5,000 American soldiers to Poland on a permanent basis," he added.

In May, Trump surprised NATO allies by pledging to send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lili Bayer in Brussels; Writing by Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland firmly rejects hosting U.S. nuclear warheads but supports participation in NATO’s nuclear deterrence strategy.
  • The U.S. is conducting a six‑month Europe Force Posture Review under its 'NATO 3.0' vision, urging Europe to bolster its conventional defense role.
  • Poland seeks an enhanced and permanent U.S. military presence as part of deterrence architecture, amidst broader NATO debates over burden‑sharing and security assurances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Poland want nuclear warheads on its territory?
No, Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski stated that Poland does not want nuclear warheads on its territory.
What is Poland's position on NATO nuclear deterrence?
Poland supports NATO nuclear deterrence but does not want nuclear warheads stationed within its borders.
Is the US planning to increase its military presence in Poland?
Yes, President Trump pledged to send an additional 5,000 US troops to Poland on a permanent basis.
What is the purpose of the US Force Posture Review in Europe?
The review aims to create options for future US troop deployments to improve European security and support NATO objectives.
How does Poland view additional US troops in its country?
Poland sees the deployment as a measure to enhance European security and align with strategic NATO concepts.

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