Marine Le Pen Addresses Business Leader Concerns Before Presidential Debate

Business Climate and Political Risks Ahead of French Presidential Election

Le Pen's Reassurance to Business Leaders

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Business leaders have no reason to worry about the National Rally's policy plans, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Thursday, ahead of a first, early presidential debate.

Blue-chip French stocks hit a one-month low earlier in the day as investors fretted about the upcoming budget and political risks, ahead of next year's election.

"Entrepreneurs who have taken the time to examine the National Rally's proposals have no reason to be alarmed by the measures we are proposing," Le Pen said as she arrived for the debate at the annual meeting of MEDEF, a federation of French business leaders.

Election Outlook and Key Candidates

Poll Predictions for the First and Second Rounds

Opinion polls consistently predict the anti-immigration, eurosceptic Le Pen will win the first round of the election in April by a large margin, but also being well placed to win the run-off in May.

The latest polls indicate that far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon might be her rival in the run-off. Others have pointed to center-right former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe going to the second round.

Other Presidential Debate Participants

Melenchon, Philippe, another former centrist Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and center-left candidate Raphael Glucksmann are among those who will also take part in the debate.

Economic and Fiscal Challenges Facing France

Upcoming Budget Battle

Meanwhile, France faces a particularly perilous annual budget battle in the coming months as political parties jockey for position ahead of the presidential election while anxious investors look for evidence Paris can regain control of its public finances.

Government Deficit Targets

Timeline for Fiscal Decisions

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's minority government is due to set its 2027 deficit target in the coming weeks and must submit a bill to parliament by October 6.

Business Sentiment on Economic Policy

An opinion poll carried out by OpinionWay for MEDEF shows 82% of business owners are pessimistic about the impact of the next president's policies on the economy — whoever that president may be.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Ingrid Melander, Leigh Thomas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Sharon Singleton)