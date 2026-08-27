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Russian farmers, markets sceptical on state measures to rescue grain exports, call to sow less - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian farmers, markets sceptical on state measures to rescue grain exports, call to sow less

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Russian Farmers Skeptical of State Actions to Boost Grain Exports, Urge Less Sowing

Government Measures and Farmer Reactions Amid Grain Export Challenges

By Olga Popova and Gleb Bryanski

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian farmers and market analysts expressed scepticism on Thursday about measures the government is taking to maintain grain exports, with some calling for a cut to the winter sowing area in order to avoid a collapse in domestic prices.

Exports from Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine, also a major producer, through the Black Sea have ground to a halt amid tit-for-tat attacks.

That has raised concerns among major customers, especially in the Middle East, over supplies, while leaving a surplus in the Russian domestic market, driving down prices.

Government Response to Export Disruptions

In response, the Russian government wants to reroute some exports, scrap a grain export duty until the end of the year, buy grain for state stocks, grant railroad transport subsidies and loan extensions to producers, and use excess grain as livestock feed.

Expert Opinions on Effectiveness of Measures

"The proposed measures are unlikely to significantly support Russian grain exports or domestic prices. Until logistics in the Black and Azov Seas improve, grain will continue to accumulate within Russia, maintaining pressure on domestic prices," said Sovecon's Andrey Sizov.

Sizov said subsidies and state interventions will not change the supply and demand balance, and called for a permanent rather than temporary abolition of the export duty, a major irritant for Russian farmers since its introduction in 2021.

Alternative Export Routes and Their Challenges

Analysts said grain terminals on the Baltic Sea and Caspian Sea could be alternative routes for Russian grain, while the government even suggested using the Arctic routes. All alternatives come at a higher cost, analysts said.

Potential of the Northern Sea Route

"We didn't previously consider the Northern Sea Route, but now it can be considered. Our transport corridors are expanding," said Deputy Agriculture Minister Maxim Borovoi, referring to the Arctic Ocean passage between Europe and Asia.

Russia currently does not export any grain through the Arctic.

Logistical and Economic Impacts

Cost and Feasibility of New Routes

Arkady Zlochevsky from the Russian Grain Union lobby said organising logistics through the Arctic ports will take time and be very expensive. He said even rerouting exports from the south to the Baltic Sea will add $30 to $50 per metric ton to cargoes.

Terminals in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov used to handle up to 70% of Russia's total annual grain exports of around 60 million tons. Zlochevsky said rerouting exports to Baltic, Caspian and Far Eastern ports will not rescue volumes.

Volume Losses and Export Shortfalls

"This will not compensate for the lost volumes of southern shipments. In a good scenario, only by half," Zlochevsky said, predicting that a pause in exports until the end of the year due to attacks would be "a catastrophe".

Domestic Market Effects and Farmer Proposals

Impact of Good Harvest and Oversupply

The situation is exacerbated by a relatively good harvest across Russia this year, with more than 100 million tons of grain already harvested compared to a total harvest of 141 million tons in 2025.

Calls for Reduced Sowing and State Compensation

The People's Farmer lobby called on the government to cut the winter sowing area this year to cope with the oversupply of wheat at a meeting with government officials. The lobby group also asked for state compensation for such cuts.

Food Security Concerns

"The reduction in sowing is definitely a breach of food security, because the process will be quite uncontrollable," the Agriculture Ministry's Borovoi said of the initiative.

(Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Black Sea and Azov Sea terminals, which handle over 90–97% of Russia’s grain exports, have been shut down by Ukrainian drone strikes, halting seaborne exports (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Russia is exploring costlier export alternatives—Baltic, Caspian, Far Eastern ports and the Arctic route—but logistics add $30–$50/ton and won't fully compensate lost volumes (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Domestic oversupply from a ~140 million-ton harvest is depressing prices; farmers and analysts say temporary export-duty removal and subsidies are insufficient and propose permanent duty repeal and reduced winter sowing (themoscowtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures is the Russian government proposing to support grain exports?
The government plans to reroute exports, scrap the grain export duty temporarily, buy grain for state stocks, provide railroad subsidies and loan extensions, and use excess grain as animal feed.
Why have Russian grain exports through the Black Sea halted?
Exports have stopped due to ongoing attacks, which have disrupted logistics and raised concerns for international customers.
What challenges do alternative export routes present for Russian grain?
Alternatives like the Baltic and Caspian Seas or Arctic routes are costlier and may not fully compensate for the loss of southern shipping volumes.
Why are Russian farmers calling to reduce winter sowing?
Farmers and lobbyists suggest cutting winter sowing to prevent an oversupply and a collapse in domestic wheat prices.
How has the oversupply affected Russian grain prices?
With millions of tons harvested and exports stalled, domestic grain prices are under pressure due to the mounting surplus.

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