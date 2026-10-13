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STMicroelectronics seeks one-year renewal for CEO Chery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

STMicroelectronics seeks one-year renewal for CEO Chery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Markets corporate governance

STMicroelectronics Proposes Extending CEO Jean-Marc Chery’s Tenure by One Year

Supervisory Board's Proposal and Shareholder Approval

Proposal for CEO Tenure Extension

Oct 13 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics said on Tuesday its supervisory board had proposed CEO Jean-Marc Chery to stay on in the role for another year.

Shareholder Vote and Leadership Continuity

Annual General Meeting and Board Roles

The Franco-Italian chipmaker said the board would put the one-year renewal to shareholders for approval at the 2027 annual general meeting. Chery would continue as the chairman of the managing board and as president and CEO.

Strategic Importance of Leadership Stability

"The decision recognises the importance of continuity in ST’s strategy, discipline in execution and the momentum achieved under Chery’s leadership," the company said in a statement.

Challenges and Political Pressures

Ownership Structure and Government Involvement

Chery has faced pressure from Italy, which together with France owns 27.5% of STMicro. Last year, Italy’s economy minister cited "criticism and opposition" towards him, though the sides later sought to settle their differences.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The renewal proposal underscores the supervisory board’s view that continuity under Chery is critical for strategy execution and applied discipline.
  • France and Italy maintain significant influence over ST via ST Holding, which controls ~27.5% of shares, intensifying political and governance dimensions around his tenure.
  • Under Chery’s leadership since May 2018, ST has pursued vertical integration, strategic segment focus, and resilient execution through market challenges.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the current CEO of STMicroelectronics?
Jean-Marc Chery is the current president and CEO of STMicroelectronics.
How long is the proposed renewal for STMicroelectronics' CEO?
The supervisory board has proposed a one-year renewal for CEO Jean-Marc Chery.
When will shareholders vote on the CEO renewal proposal?
Shareholders will vote on the one-year CEO renewal at the 2027 annual general meeting.
What roles will Jean-Marc Chery continue to hold if renewed?
Jean-Marc Chery would continue as chairman of the managing board, president, and CEO.
What challenges has CEO Jean-Marc Chery faced recently?
Chery has faced pressure and criticism from Italy, a major shareholder of STMicroelectronics.

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