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Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Nokia to Sell Enterprise Campus Edge Business to Aurelius, Closing in 2027

Details of the Nokia Enterprise Campus Edge Sale

Agreement Overview

OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokia said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE) business to private equity group Aurelius.

Transaction Timeline and Financial Details

Expected Closing Date

• The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, Nokia said in a statement, without revealing the price

Strategic Rationale

• "This planned transaction supports Nokia's strategy to sharpen its portfolio and direct capital and resources to the areas where it can create the greatest long-term value," it said

About Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE)

Current Operations

• ECE operates private wireless services for nearly 900 customers in manufacturing, mining, logistics, airports, ports and power generation worldwide

Future Prospects

• ECE is expected to benefit from greater independence and a dedicated strategic focus, Nokia added

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • The ECE unit, offering private wireless services to nearly 900 clients across critical sectors like manufacturing and logistics, will transition to Aurelius to benefit from strategic independence.
  • This move aligns with Nokia’s broader strategy to streamline its portfolio by divesting non-core businesses and concentrating on high-value areas such as mission‑critical private networks and AI‑backbone infrastructure.
  • Nokia had already classified ECE as held-for-sale and a discontinued operation from Q2 2026, underscoring the company’s long‑anticipated structural realignment.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Nokia's Enterprise Campus Edge business?
Private equity group Aurelius is acquiring Nokia's Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE) business.
When is the Nokia ECE sale expected to close?
The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2027.
Why is Nokia selling its Enterprise Campus Edge business?
Nokia is selling ECE to sharpen its portfolio and direct resources to areas with the greatest long-term value.
What services does the Enterprise Campus Edge (ECE) business provide?
ECE provides private wireless services to nearly 900 customers in sectors like manufacturing, mining, logistics, airports, ports, and power generation.
How will ECE benefit from being acquired by Aurelius?
ECE is expected to benefit from greater independence and a dedicated strategic focus under Aurelius.

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