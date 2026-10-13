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CSG enters space sector as largest shareholder in Canada's MDA Space - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CSG enters space sector as largest shareholder in Canada's MDA Space

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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CSG Acquires 9.5% Stake in MDA Space, Becoming Largest Shareholder

CSG's Strategic Investment in MDA Space

Acquisition Details

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Czech arms maker CSG said on Tuesday it had acquired a 9.5% stake in Canada's MDA Space, becoming the satellite and space technology company's largest shareholder.

Future Cooperation and Expansion Plans

First Venture into Space Sector

CSG said the investment was its first venture into the space sector and could lead to further cooperation, including joint investments in European manufacturing facilities and potential acquisitions.

Growth Projections for the Space Economy

Market Outlook

The company said it expects the global space economy to nearly triple to about $1.8 trillion by 2035.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • CSG becomes largest shareholder in MDA Space with 9.5 % stake—first move into space sector
  • CSG aims for deeper aerospace collaboration, including European manufacturing and possible acquisitions
  • Space economy expected to nearly triple to ~$1.8 trillion by 2035, offering strong growth potential

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage stake did CSG acquire in MDA Space?
CSG acquired a 9.5% stake in Canada's MDA Space.
Why is CSG's investment in MDA Space significant?
The investment marks CSG's first venture into the space sector and makes it MDA Space's largest shareholder.
What future plans does CSG have in the space sector after acquiring MDA Space shares?
CSG mentioned potential further cooperation including joint investments in European manufacturing and possible acquisitions.
What is the projection for the global space economy by 2035?
CSG expects the global space economy to nearly triple to about $1.8 trillion by 2035.
Who reported the acquisition of MDA Space shares by CSG?
The acquisition was reported by Jakob Van Calster in Gdansk, with editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak.

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