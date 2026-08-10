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Sterling little changed near over three-week high 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Sterling Holds Firm Near Multi-Week High on UK Growth Hopes, Oil Price Moves

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, August 10 (Reuters) - The British pound was little changed against both the dollar and euro on Monday as markets awaited growth data later in the week and updates on talks in the Middle East to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. 

Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

Sterling was last up less than 0.1% against the dollar at $1.3502, just below a three-and-a-half week high of $1.35085 hit on Friday. 

Against the euro, the pound was flat at 85.62 pence. 

Upcoming UK Growth Data

Monthly growth figures, due for release on Thursday, are expected to show that the economy remained resilient in June, with the month's retail sales unexpectedly strong due to spending linked to the World Cup and hot weather.

Eyes on Oil Prices and Geopolitical Developments

Sterling traders were also keeping an eye on talks in the Middle East to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and any potential impact on energy prices. 

Oil Price Movements

Oil prices rose slightly on Monday, due to continued uncertainty about the reopening of the strait. Iran said it was nearing a deal with Oman defining new shipping lanes but that the U.S. must meet other conditions. 

Impact on Bank of England Policy

Expectations for Bank of England policy settings have tended to fluctuate with energy price movements, with higher oil prices and the feed through to inflation expected to lead to tighter monetary policy. 

But so far, the BoE has decided to wait to see how the situation in the Middle East plays out, and refrained from tightening policy, unlike the European Central Bank, which raised borrowing costs in June. 

Market Expectations and Analyst Views

Investors are now pricing in one rate hike from the BoE by the end of the year, with a second hike fully priced in by September next year. 

Strategist Commentary

ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole believes that markets are pricing in too hawkish a rate path for the BoE, which could weigh on sterling if it was reversed.

"Our view on the pound is still bearish leaning on the back of our call for no rate hikes and markets still pricing in some tightening," said Pesole.  

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The pound hovered near a three‑and‑a‑half‑week high of $1.35085, reflecting cautious investor optimism ahead of UK June growth data, which likely benefited from hot weather and World Cup‑related consumer spending (investing.com).
  • Retail sales unexpectedly rose 1.0% in June, boosted by air‑con, clothing and electronics demand amid a heatwave and the World Cup, suggesting resilience in consumer activity (investing.com).
  • Developments over reopening the Strait of Hormuz—where Iran and Oman are nearing agreement on shipping lanes and management—are being closely watched for their impact on oil prices and UK monetary policy (apnews.com).
  • Oil prices inched higher due to uncertainty over Hormuz corridor reopening, with Iran proposing interim arrangements in coordination with Oman and the U.S. targeting a near‑term announcement (axios.com).
  • Markets currently price in one Bank of England rate hike by year‑end and another by September 2027, but some strategists warn that overly hawkish expectations could reverse if risk dynamics shift citeturn0news?none but from original article.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current exchange rate of the British pound against the US dollar?
The British pound is trading at $1.3502, just below the recent three-and-a-half week high of $1.35085.
What factors are influencing the pound's movement this week?
Sterling is being influenced by upcoming UK economic growth data and developments in the Middle East regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
How are oil prices affecting UK monetary policy expectations?
Rising oil prices could increase inflation and lead to tighter Bank of England policy, but the BoE has so far decided to wait for developments in the Middle East.
Are markets expecting an interest rate hike from the Bank of England?
Investors are pricing in one rate hike from the BoE by the end of the year, but some strategists believe this expectation may be too aggressive.
What impact could the Strait of Hormuz situation have on the currency markets?
Uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is impacting oil prices and, in turn, affecting expectations for sterling and monetary policy.

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