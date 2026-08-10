Allianz Trade Slashes Insurance Cover for Vistry Suppliers, Pressuring UK Housebuilder

Allianz Trade's Decision and Its Impact on Vistry

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Credit insurer Allianz Trade plans to cut coverage for suppliers to Vistry, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, a move that could add pressure on the British affordable housing builder's cash flow as it seeks to reduce debt and control costs.

Shares in Vistry fell more than 9% on Monday, the biggest loss on the FTSE mid-cap index.

Key Details of the Insurance Coverage Cut

Here are some details:

Extent and Conditions of Coverage Reduction

• Allianz Trade could cut insurance cover for Vistry's suppliers by up to 70%, with the final level tied to the company's financial performance, the FT said, citing people familiar with the decision.

How Trade Credit Insurance Works

• Trade credit insurance protects suppliers against the risk of customers failing to pay their bills. Insurers such as Allianz Trade set credit limits for individual buyers and adjust them as their view of the buyers' financial health changes.

Scope of the Changes

• The changes to credit limits will affect new trading agreements with Vistry and do not apply retroactively, the FT said.

Allianz Trade's Response and Vistry's Position

• Allianz Trade declined to provide details on companies under its coverage in response to a Reuters query.

Vistry's Supply Chain and Financial Outlook

• "We are not aware of any supplier withdrawing trade from Vistry due to credit insurance changes and we have seen no interruptions to our supply chain" a Vistry spokesperson told Reuters

• Kent, England-based Vistry said it continues to expect a net cash position in excess of £100 million ($135.01 million) at the end of 2026.

Market Conditions Affecting Vistry

• Vistry, which has warned of a first-half pre-tax loss, has cut spending and building activity as high mortgage rates and rising build costs tied to energy prices after the Iran war weigh on the housing market.

($1 = £0.7407)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)