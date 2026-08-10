John Lewis Department Stores Boss Peter Ruis Steps Down, Will Kernan to Succeed

Leadership Transition at John Lewis Partnership

Peter Ruis Announces Departure

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The John Lewis Partnership, Britain's largest employee-owned retailer, said on Monday that Peter Ruis, managing director of its department store business, will step down next month "to pursue new projects".

It said Ruis, who has been managing director of John Lewis department stores since 2024, will be replaced by Will Kernan, currently a non-executive board member of the partnership, as part of what it called "an orderly succession plan".

Timeline for Succession

Ruis will remain with the business until September 6, with Kernan taking up the role in mid-September.

Will Kernan's Background

Kernan was previously the CEO of River Island, The White Company and Wiggle.

Reactions from Leadership

Jason Tarry, the partnership's chair, said Ruis "has done a fantastic job and will be missed by all of our Partners."

Challenging Market Environment

'Really Tough' Trading Conditions

'REALLY TOUGH' TRADING CONDITIONS

Last week, the Financial Times reported that John Lewis had warned employees that the department store chain was facing "really tough" trading conditions.

Comments from Jason Tarry

It cited an interview given by Tarry to the partnership's internal magazine saying John Lewis was having to deal with an environment where it “will trade into lower sales and higher costs”.

Outlook and Upcoming Results

The partnership, which also owns the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain, is due to publish first-half results on September 10.

In March, it said it was cautious in its outlook for trading in 2026/27.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James and Kate Holton)