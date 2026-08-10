Italian Sea Group Shares Rise as Yacht Maker Begins Investor Sale Process

Italian Sea Group Launches Investor Sale Amid Restructuring

MILAN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shares in The Italian Sea Group jumped 10% on Monday after the troubled luxury yacht maker said it had launched a competitive process to identify potential investors as part of its restructuring efforts.

Share Performance and Market Reaction

At around 0815 GMT, Milan-listed shares in the yacht maker - which owns brands including Admiral, Tecnomar and Perini Navi - were 9.7% up, with trading volumes already above the average daily volume seen over the past 30 days.

Details of the Sale Process

The company, which in July entered insolvency proceedings, said late on Sunday the sale process is being managed by Meti Corporate Finance and KPMG Advisory as joint financial advisers, tasked with assisting The Italian Sea Group in identifying and negotiating with prospective investors.

Interest from Rival Yacht Makers and Investors

The launch of the competitive procedure followed unsolicited bids for the group's assets. Rival yacht maker Sanlorenzo last month backed a consortium's bid for the company assets, while investment holding company SRI Global also submitted an expression of interest for the business. Rival yacht makers Azimut Benetti and Ferretti also flagged their interest.

Potential Transaction Scenarios

Any transaction could be structured under two alternative scenarios, the company said.

Asset Sale Option

One option is an asset sale involving The Italian Sea Group's shipyards in Carrara and La Spezia, the Viareggio site, the Admiral, Perini, Picchiotti and Tecnomar brands, as well as its stakes in Italian luxury woodworking firm Celi and in TISG Turkey Yat Tersanecilik.

Share Deal and Recapitalisation Option

Alternatively, the process could take the form of a share deal through a capital increase aimed at recapitalising the company and restoring the financial and capital conditions required to continue operations as a going concern.

Timeline for Bids

Binding offers are expected by October 15, following an initial round of non-binding indicative bids due by September 15.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giancarlo NavachEditing by Keith Weir)