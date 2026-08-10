Citigroup poaches Charlet from Morgan Stanley to head French arm

Citigroup Recruits Jean-Baptiste Charlet from Morgan Stanley to Lead French Arm
Citigroup Appoints New Leader for French Operations
Appointment Details
PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup has hired Jean-Baptiste Charlet from Morgan Stanley to run its French operation, the bank said on Monday.
- Charlet's formal title will be Citi Country Officer & Banking Head, France.
Jean-Baptiste Charlet’s Background
- Charlet previously spent more than 30 years at Morgan Stanley.
- Charlet is a graduate of top-flight French business school HEC Paris, and also spent a year at the French Navy.
Citi’s Statement on the Appointment
• "Jean-Baptiste brings exceptional leadership, deep client relationships, and a successful origination and execution track record across the French and European markets," added Citi in a statement.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Holmes)