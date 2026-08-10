GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Citigroup poaches Charlet from Morgan Stanley to head French arm - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Citigroup poaches Charlet from Morgan Stanley to head French arm

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Citigroup Recruits Jean-Baptiste Charlet from Morgan Stanley to Lead French Arm

Citigroup Appoints New Leader for French Operations

Appointment Details

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup has hired Jean-Baptiste Charlet from Morgan Stanley to run its French operation, the bank said on Monday.

  • Charlet's formal title will be Citi Country Officer & Banking Head, France.

Jean-Baptiste Charlet’s Background

  • Charlet previously spent more than 30 years at Morgan Stanley.
  • Charlet is a graduate of top-flight French business school HEC Paris, and also spent a year at the French Navy.
Citi’s Statement on the Appointment

• "Jean-Baptiste brings exceptional leadership, deep client relationships, and a successful origination and execution track record across the French and European markets," added Citi in a statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Citigroup continues bolstering its French leadership by recruiting Charlet away from Morgan Stanley, where he helmed Investment Banking France for over three decades (theorg.com)
  • Charlet’s background includes a prestigious HEC Paris degree and service in the French Navy (1993‑94), underpinning his strategic and leadership strengths (theorg.com)
  • The move underscores Citi’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its French operations amid fierce competition in Europe’s banking landscape (citigroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Citigroup appointed to head its French operations?
Citigroup has appointed Jean-Baptiste Charlet, formerly of Morgan Stanley, as its new head of French operations.
What is Jean-Baptiste Charlet's new role at Citigroup?
Jean-Baptiste Charlet will be the Citi Country Officer & Banking Head for France.
How long did Jean-Baptiste Charlet work at Morgan Stanley?
Jean-Baptiste Charlet spent more than 30 years at Morgan Stanley.
What is Jean-Baptiste Charlet's educational background?
Jean-Baptiste Charlet graduated from HEC Paris, a leading French business school.
What relevant experience does Charlet bring to Citigroup?
Charlet brings leadership, client relationships, and a strong track record in French and European markets.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Microsoft plans to unveil new Maia 300 AI chip in September, The Information reports

Microsoft plans to unveil new Maia 300 AI chip in September, The Information reports

Image for Intel plans $15 billion share sale as turnaround rally lifts stock

Intel plans $15 billion share sale as turnaround rally lifts stock

Image for Soccer-Amazon founder Bezos nears deal to buy stake in Liverpool, reports say

Soccer-Amazon founder Bezos nears deal to buy stake in Liverpool, reports say

Image for Oil rises nearly 2% as Iran tempers hopes of Hormuz reopening

Oil rises nearly 2% as Iran tempers hopes of Hormuz reopening

Image for German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network

German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network

Image for Global stocks tick up with Hormuz and inflation in focus

Global stocks tick up with Hormuz and inflation in focus

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Glencore's exposure to Radiant World more than $500 million, sources say
Glencore's exposure to Radiant World more than $500 million, sources say
Image for Exclusive-Ukraine cuts grain export forecast due to Russia attack on seaports
Exclusive-Ukraine cuts grain export forecast due to Russia attack on seaports
Image for Lilly's weight-loss pill gets UK regulator's nod
Lilly's weight-loss pill gets UK regulator's nod
Image for MSC and BlackRock withdraw approval request for purchase of stake in Barcelona port
MSC and BlackRock withdraw approval request for purchase of stake in Barcelona port
Image for The Private Credit Stress Test: What Happens When the Economic Cycle Finally Turns?
The Private Credit Stress Test: What Happens When the Economic Cycle Finally Turns?
Image for Dollar steadies after payrolls drop, yen falls 
Dollar steadies after payrolls drop, yen falls 
Image for Analysis-Poland and Baltics shield infrastructure, fearing a Russian false-flag strike
Analysis-Poland and Baltics shield infrastructure, fearing a Russian false-flag strike
Image for Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands
Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands
Image for Exclusive-Blackstone-owned Safe Harbor nears $1.5 billion deal to buy MarineMax, sources say
Exclusive-Blackstone-owned Safe Harbor nears $1.5 billion deal to buy MarineMax, sources say
Image for EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on terephthalic acid from South Korea, Mexico
EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on terephthalic acid from South Korea, Mexico
Image for Mining investor TechMet forms US subsidiary to attract more capital
Mining investor TechMet forms US subsidiary to attract more capital
Image for How AI is rewiring global trade
How AI is rewiring global trade
View All Finance Posts