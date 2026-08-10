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Summer heat drives record-early night harvest at Catalan winery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Summer heat drives record-early night harvest at Catalan winery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Catalan Winery Begins Earliest-Ever Night Grape Harvest Amid Record Heat

By Horaci Garcia

Record-Breaking Night Harvest in Catalonia

EL BEDORC, Spain, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wearing headlamps and equipped with secateurs, workers at a winery northwest of Barcelona light up the vineyards before dawn and start picking grapes at 3 a.m., as the Catalonia region marks its earliest grape harvest on record due to the scorching summer heat.

Early Harvest at Gramona Winery

At Gramona, a winery in the Anoia area, labourers have begun the harvest several weeks ahead of the traditional August dates.

Impact of Extreme Heatwaves

Following back-to-back heatwaves and temperatures well above the average in Europe, businesses and institutions across the continent are trying to adapt to climate change.

Challenges for Workers and Vines

The heat was very stressful for several people, even causing medical issues for some of them, said Roc Gramona, the winery's technical director.

"We had to take a decision because these 35 or 45 degrees Celsius (95 - 113 degrees Fahrenheit) were too strong for them," he said. The heat was also stressful for the plants and caused grapes to ripen much faster, Gramona added.

"I think we won't go back to the daylight harvest and we will keep on picking at night."    

Temperature Records and Adaptation

According to the Reuters Climate Monitor, average temperatures in Barcelona during July were 5.8 C above the historic norm from 1961-1990.

Benefits of Night Harvesting

Starting before dawn allows crews to work in cooler temperatures and helps ensure the grapes arrive at the winery in optimal condition, said David Altes, one of the labourers.

Harvest Details and Varieties

Gramona began this year's harvest on July 22, marking the earliest harvest ever recorded in Catalonia. The varieties currently being harvested are Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, both used in the production of sparkling wines.    

(Reporting by Horaci Garcia; Writing by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Key Takeaways

  • Gramona launched its earliest recorded harvest on July 22, breaking its prior record of July 26 in 2023, driven by accelerated ripening from sustained summer heat (eixdiari.cat).
  • High temperatures throughout Catalonia—including the warmest start to summer since 1950—have forced wineries to shift to night or pre‑dawn harvesting for worker safety and grape quality (web.gencat.cat).
  • The trend towards earlier and cooler-time harvesting reflects broader climate-change impacts on viticulture across Europe, with studies forecasting longer-term shifts in growing cycles and water needs (thedrinksbusiness.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Catalan winery begin harvesting grapes earlier than usual?
Due to record summer heat and high temperatures, grapes ripened faster and harvest began weeks ahead of the traditional dates.
What measures were taken to protect workers during the harvest?
Workers harvested at night, starting at 3 a.m., to avoid extreme heat and reduce health risks.
Which grape varieties are being harvested at Gramona winery?
The varieties currently being harvested are Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, both used for sparkling wines.
How much above average were the temperatures in Catalonia this summer?
Average temperatures in Barcelona during July were 5.8°C above the historic norm.
Is night harvesting expected to continue at Gramona winery?
Yes, the technical director stated they will likely continue night harvesting due to ongoing climate challenges.

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