GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Beyonce buys out LVMH's stake in SirDavis whisky - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Beyonce buys out LVMH's stake in SirDavis whisky

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Mergers & Acquisitions Celebrities Luxury Brands

Beyonce Buys Out LVMH Stake, Takes Full Control of SirDavis Whisky Brand

Beyonce Acquires Full Ownership of SirDavis Whisky

Details of the Acquisition

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - American pop star Beyonce has acquired full control of the SirDavis whisky brand after French luxury goods group LVMH sold its stake to her, LVMH said on Monday, confirming earlier media reports in specialist trade publications.

LVMH's Response

LVMH declined to provide further details regarding the transaction.

Background of the SirDavis Venture

Formation of the Partnership

LVMH and Beyonce initially formed the SirDavis whisky venture in 2024, amid a trend of similar partnerships between fashion companies and celebrities, such as LVMH's Armand de Brignac champagne deal with Beyonce's husband Jay-Z.

Industry Context

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The SirDavis whisky brand, originally launched in 2024 as a joint venture between Moët Hennessy (LVMH) and Beyoncé, is now entirely owned by Beyoncé following the buyout of LVMH’s stake. (finance.yahoo.com)
  • With this transaction, SirDavis becomes a fully independent, woman‑, family‑, and Black‑owned spirits business, reinforcing Beyoncé’s legacy and entrepreneurial footprint in luxury spirits. (finance.yahoo.com)
  • SirDavis was co‑created with master distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden, features a unique 51% rye, 49% malted barley mash bill, and is finished and bottled in Houston, Texas, honoring Beyoncé’s family heritage. (complex.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired LVMH's stake in SirDavis whisky?
American pop star Beyonce acquired full control of SirDavis whisky by buying out LVMH's stake.
When was the SirDavis whisky venture initially formed?
SirDavis whisky was formed as a venture between LVMH and Beyonce in 2024.
Has LVMH confirmed the sale of its SirDavis stake to Beyonce?
Yes, LVMH confirmed the sale to Beyonce but declined to provide further transaction details.
What other ventures has LVMH pursued with celebrities?
LVMH previously partnered with Jay-Z for the Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil rises nearly 2% as Iran tempers hopes of Hormuz reopening

Oil rises nearly 2% as Iran tempers hopes of Hormuz reopening

Image for German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network

German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network

Image for Global stocks tick up with Hormuz and inflation in focus

Global stocks tick up with Hormuz and inflation in focus

Image for Glencore's exposure to Radiant World more than $500 million, sources say

Glencore's exposure to Radiant World more than $500 million, sources say

Image for Exclusive-Ukraine cuts grain export forecast due to Russia attack on seaports

Exclusive-Ukraine cuts grain export forecast due to Russia attack on seaports

Image for Soccer-Amazon founder Bezos nears deal to buy stake in Liverpool  - Reports

Soccer-Amazon founder Bezos nears deal to buy stake in Liverpool  - Reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Lilly's weight-loss pill gets UK regulator's nod
Lilly's weight-loss pill gets UK regulator's nod
Image for MSC and BlackRock withdraw approval request for purchase of stake in Barcelona port
MSC and BlackRock withdraw approval request for purchase of stake in Barcelona port
Image for The Private Credit Stress Test: What Happens When the Economic Cycle Finally Turns?
The Private Credit Stress Test: What Happens When the Economic Cycle Finally Turns?
Image for Dollar steadies after payrolls drop, yen falls 
Dollar steadies after payrolls drop, yen falls 
Image for Analysis-Poland and Baltics shield infrastructure, fearing a Russian false-flag strike
Analysis-Poland and Baltics shield infrastructure, fearing a Russian false-flag strike
Image for Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands
Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands
Image for Exclusive-Blackstone-owned Safe Harbor nears $1.5 billion deal to buy MarineMax, sources say
Exclusive-Blackstone-owned Safe Harbor nears $1.5 billion deal to buy MarineMax, sources say
Image for EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on terephthalic acid from South Korea, Mexico
EU imposes anti-dumping tariffs on terephthalic acid from South Korea, Mexico
Image for Mining investor TechMet forms US subsidiary to attract more capital
Mining investor TechMet forms US subsidiary to attract more capital
Image for How AI is rewiring global trade
How AI is rewiring global trade
Image for UK stock indexes subdued as investors await GDP data
UK stock indexes subdued as investors await GDP data
Image for Credit insurer plans to cut cover for suppliers of UK housebuilder Vistry, FT reports
Credit insurer plans to cut cover for suppliers of UK housebuilder Vistry, FT reports
View All Finance Posts