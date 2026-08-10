Beyonce Buys Out LVMH Stake, Takes Full Control of SirDavis Whisky Brand
Beyonce Acquires Full Ownership of SirDavis Whisky
Details of the Acquisition
PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - American pop star Beyonce has acquired full control of the SirDavis whisky brand after French luxury goods group LVMH sold its stake to her, LVMH said on Monday, confirming earlier media reports in specialist trade publications.
LVMH's Response
LVMH declined to provide further details regarding the transaction.
Background of the SirDavis Venture
Formation of the Partnership
LVMH and Beyonce initially formed the SirDavis whisky venture in 2024, amid a trend of similar partnerships between fashion companies and celebrities, such as LVMH's Armand de Brignac champagne deal with Beyonce's husband Jay-Z.
Industry Context
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)