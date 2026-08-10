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Former top Swiss banker Vincenz back in court to fight 2022 conviction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former top Swiss banker Vincenz back in court to fight 2022 conviction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Swiss Courts Corporate Trials

Swiss Banker Vincenz Appeals 2022 Fraud Conviction in Zurich High Court

Overview of the Vincenz Fraud Appeal Case

Background and Initial Conviction

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former Raiffeisen Bank CEO Pierin Vincenz appeared in a Zurich court on Monday as an appeal opened into his 2022 conviction on fraud charges in what was one of the most sensational corporate trials in recent Swiss history.

Allegations Against Vincenz and Stocker

Judges are examining allegations that Vincenz and business partner Beat Stocker illicitly enriched themselves through company acquisitions by taking stakes in firms before having them bought by Raiffeisen or a payments firm called Aduno.

Expense Misuse and Prosecutors' Claims

The Zurich high court will also look again at Vincenz's expenses, after prosecutors accused him of misusing corporate credit cards to spend thousands of Swiss francs in Switzerland's red-light districts, in strip clubs, on Dubai trips and a Tinder date billed to the bank.

Defense and Denial of Wrongdoing

Vincenz and Stocker have consistently denied wrongdoing. Vincenz argued at the original trial that the money was spent on managing business relationships.

District Court Ruling and Sentencing

However, a Zurich district court ruled that the spending was not in the bank's interest. In April 2022, the court found Vincenz guilty of fraud, unfaithful business management and passive bribery, sentencing him to three years and nine months in prison.

Stocker received four years.

Appeal Process and Legal Developments

High Court and Supreme Court Involvement

The Zurich high court in 2024 overturned the conviction on procedural grounds, but Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court revived the verdict, paving the way for the appeal.

Timeline and Future Proceedings

Duration and Complexity of the Case

Proceedings are set to run through August 21 due to the size of the case files and its complexity. If that is not enough, more dates have been set for late August and early September.

Current Status of Vincenz

Vincenz, 70, remains at liberty pending a definitive decision.

Potential for Further Appeals

The case could rumble on for a long time since any high court ruling can be appealed again to the Supreme Court.

(Writing by Dave GrahamEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Appeal opened on August 10 2026 before Zurich High Court against Vincenz’s 2022 conviction for fraud and related charges; verdict originally handed down in April 2022 including a 3‑year‑9‑month sentence. (cdt.ch)
  • Appeal concerns allegations of illicit enrichment via pre‑acquisition stakes and misusing Raiffeisen credit cards for personal expenses including strip clubs, Dubai trips and a Tinder date. (cdt.ch)
  • Proceedings are scheduled from August 10 to 21, 2026, with reserve dates late August through early September due to file complexity; Vincenz remains at liberty, and further appeals possible. (cdt.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Pierin Vincenz?
Pierin Vincenz is the former CEO of Raiffeisen Bank, recently convicted on fraud charges in Switzerland.
What are the charges against Vincenz and Stocker?
They face allegations of illicit enrichment and misuse of corporate credit cards related to company acquisitions and personal expenses.
What was Pierin Vincenz’s original sentence?
He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after being found guilty of fraud, unfaithful business management, and passive bribery.
What is the status of Vincenz following the appeal?
Vincenz remains at liberty pending a final decision, as the appeal process is ongoing and may extend further.
How long is the legal process expected to last?
The case could continue for an extended period, since any new high court ruling can be appealed again to the Federal Supreme Court.

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