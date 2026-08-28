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Sterling heads for weekly loss, focus on Jackson Hole symposium - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling heads for weekly loss, focus on Jackson Hole symposium

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Sterling on Track for Weekly Loss as Markets Focus on Jackson Hole Symposium

Market Movements and Economic Outlook

By Johann M Cherian

Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sterling was headed for its first weekly drop against the dollar in more than a month on Friday as expectations for a Bank of England interest rate hike this year receded, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve symposium at Jackson Hole.

The British pound eased about 0.1% at $1.3582 to a more than one-week low and was set for a weekly drop of 0.4%. The euro was broadly steady versus the UK currency and was set for a weekly rise of 0.1%. It last fetched 85.69 pence.

Drivers Behind Sterling's Decline

This week's losses were largely driven by dollar strength as the U.S. currency recouped some losses and as investors cut some of their bets for an interest rate hike by the BoE this year, even as the war in the Middle East has kept energy prices elevated.

Traders are currently pricing in about 25 basis points of rate hikes by December, according to LSEG-compiled data, down from the 30 bps they were wagering more than a week ago.

UK Fiscal Policy and Government Outlook

Markets were also awaiting any clues on fiscal plans from Britain's new Andy Burnham-led government as parliament re-convenes next week. The broader budget is expected in October, against a backdrop of fiscal concerns.

Bank of England's Anticipated Response

"The Bank of England will wait first for the budget, for the government to set up and to reveal its own policy, and then adopt accordingly," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"A scenario where Burnham's budget is not that expensive, the growth output will be less, but then the pressure on inflation will be less as well. So then the Bank of England could remain contained and wait a little bit longer."

Focus on Defence Spending

As part of Britain's fiscal plans, key focus will be on defence spending at a time when European economies are under pressure to finance their own defence needs and reduce their reliance on the U.S.

On Thursday, Russia warned that it could strike British military targets inside and outside Ukraine in response to Ukrainian attacks on targets inside Russia using long-range British cruise missiles.

Jackson Hole Symposium and Federal Reserve Outlook

Focus will now shift to the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Wyoming at 1400 GMT, with investors keen on any of Chairman Kevin Warsh's thoughts on monetary policy outlook.

Potential Insights from Chairman Warsh

"Warsh may preview the Fed five task forces' early findings on communications, the balance sheet, economic data, productivity and jobs, and the inflation frameworks," said Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Warsh established the five task forces on the workings of the Fed at the start of his term, and has said their findings will influence his future plans.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling down ~0.1% at $1.3582, set for ~0.4% weekly drop as BoE hike bets retreat (LSEG traders now expect ~25 bps of hikes, down from 30 bps)【original Reuters context; LSEG data supported by Reuters as per Financial News】
  • Focus turns to Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming: Warsh’s speech, backed by five Fed task forces reviewing communications, inflation frameworks, balance sheet, data, productivity/jobs, is highly anticipated for monetary policy clues【Reuters context; task forces info from Fed site and news】
  • Geopolitical pressures (Middle East conflict, elevated energy prices) and uncertainty over fiscal plans from Britain’s new government add to rate outlook uncertainty, while markets await signals from both UK budget and Fed’s symposium

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sterling facing a weekly loss against the US dollar?
Sterling is set for a weekly loss due to reduced expectations of a Bank of England interest rate hike and increased US dollar strength.
What is the significance of the Jackson Hole symposium?
The Jackson Hole symposium is a key event where investors seek insights into future US Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
How have market expectations for a Bank of England rate hike changed?
Market pricing for a BoE rate hike by December has dropped from 30 to 25 basis points in about a week, affecting sentiment toward Sterling.
What fiscal developments are being watched in the UK?
Investors are awaiting details on Britain's fiscal plans from the new government, with a broader budget expected in October.
How is international conflict affecting UK markets?
Ongoing conflicts, including Russia's warnings and elevated energy prices, contribute to market uncertainty and Sterling's performance.

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