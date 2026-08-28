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Poll finds Icelandic voters swing to narrowly opposing EU membership - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poll finds Icelandic voters swing to narrowly opposing EU membership

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Iceland Poll Shows Majority Narrowly Oppose Resuming EU Membership Talks

Public Opinion and Political Context Surrounding Iceland's EU Accession Talks

Recent Poll Results

COPENHAGEN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A narrow majority of Icelandic voters oppose reopening negotiations to join the EU, a new Gallup opinion poll showed on Friday, a shift from earlier polls, ahead of a referendum on Saturday on whether to resume accession talks.

The August 29 ballot is not a vote on membership itself and any deal would require Iceland to hold a second referendum on whether to join the 27-member bloc based on the terms agreed during the negotiations.

The August 24-27 survey of 4,583 people showed 51.6% of respondents oppose holding talks with Brussels on EU membership, while 48.4% support it.

Comparison with Previous Surveys

Icelandic daily Visir earlier this week reported 51.3% of respondents were in favour of holding negotiations with Brussels on joining, while 48.7% were opposed, citing a survey by polling agency Maskina. 

Background on Iceland's EU Negotiations

History of Accession Talks

Reykjavik walked away from EU accession talks in 2013, four years after applying, when a Eurosceptic government took power. Since then, rising living costs and the war in Ukraine have revived public appetite for reopening the question.

Government's Position

The Icelandic government frames its membership plan as a "now or never" moment. Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir told voters in August that a "no" would put all EU speculation aside.

Potential Implications of EU Membership

Political and Economic Impact

Decision-Making and Institutions

EU membership would give Iceland a direct say in decision making via institutions such as the European Commission, the Council of Ministers and the European Parliament, as well as entering the country into the customs union and giving it the option to adopt the euro.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The latest Gallup poll (Aug 24–27) indicates 51.6% oppose resuming EU talks, versus 48.4% in favour—reversing prior leads for the ‘yes’ side. (apnews.com)
  • This August 29 referendum would only decide on restarting accession negotiations, not membership; a second referendum would follow on actual terms. (mfa.is)
  • Key issues fueling both sides include high living costs, inflation, sovereignty (especially control over fisheries and agriculture), and the potential to adopt the euro. (english.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the latest Gallup poll reveal about Icelandic voters' stance on EU membership?
The Gallup poll showed 51.6% of Icelandic voters oppose reopening EU accession talks, while 48.4% support it.
Is the August 29 Iceland referendum a vote on EU membership?
No, the referendum is whether to resume accession negotiations, not on actual EU membership.
What sparked renewed debate about EU membership in Iceland?
Rising living costs and the war in Ukraine have revived interest in EU membership discussions in Iceland.
What would EU membership mean for Iceland?
EU membership would give Iceland a say in EU institutions, entry to the customs union, and the option to adopt the euro.
Why did Iceland suspend EU accession talks in 2013?
Iceland suspended talks in 2013 after a Eurosceptic government came to power, four years after first applying.

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