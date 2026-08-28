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Bertelsmann could strike more deals in coming months, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bertelsmann could strike more deals in coming months, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Bertelsmann CEO Signals Further Major Acquisitions and Global Expansion

Bertelsmann's Strategic Growth and Recent Developments

By Cian Muenster and Klaus Lauer

Upcoming Acquisition Plans

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bertelsmann could complete one or two more sizeable acquisitions in the coming months, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, signalling continued dealmaking by the German media group.

"It is entirely possible that we will conclude one or two larger transactions in the next few months," Thomas Rabe said, adding the company would continue to expand through both organic growth and acquisitions.

International Expansion and Revenue Goals

Rabe said Bertelsmann continued to see growth opportunities in the United States, China, India and Brazil, and reiterated its goal of generating €1 billion ($1.2 billion) of revenue in India over the medium term.

Recent Takeovers and Synergy Expectations

Sky Deutschland Acquisition

Asked about the June takeover of Sky Deutschland by Bertelsmann's broadcasting unit RTL Deutschland, Rabe reaffirmed expectations for annual synergies of €250 million but declined to give details on any job cuts.

Employee Discussions and Potential Job Cuts

"We are in discussions with employees and employee representatives, and we will announce in the autumn which direction we are going to take," he said. Reuters reported in April that several hundred jobs were likely to be cut.

Leadership Transition and Music Unit Merger

Rabe, who will be succeeded by Thomas Coesfeld at the end of the year, said the transition was progressing smoothly. He added that the two executives had worked closely on the merger of Bertelsmann's music unit with rival Concord, which is nearing completion.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Bertelsmann also said on Friday that it now expects strong revenue growth and significant growth in its adjusted operating EBITDA, having previously forecast both metrics would remain stable.

The company reported first-half adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of €1.31 billion, up from €1.25 billion a year earlier. 

($1 = 0.8586 euros)

(Reporting by Cian Muenster and Klaus Lauer. Editing by Ludwig Burger and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Bertelsmann may complete 1–2 more large acquisitions in coming months, per CEO Thomas Rabe
  • Growth ambitions span the US, China, India (with a €1 billion revenue goal), and Brazil, combining organic initiatives and M&A
  • Sky Deutschland takeover closed June 1, expected to deliver €250 million in annual synergies over three years; job‑cuts discussions ongoing and outcome due in autumn

Frequently Asked Questions

How many major acquisitions could Bertelsmann make in the coming months?
Bertelsmann's CEO stated the group could complete one or two sizeable acquisitions in the next few months.
Which regions is Bertelsmann focusing on for growth?
Bertelsmann sees growth opportunities in the United States, China, India, and Brazil.
What are Bertelsmann's medium-term revenue goals in India?
Bertelsmann aims to generate €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in revenue in India over the medium term.
What financial performance did Bertelsmann report for the first half?
Bertelsmann reported first-half adjusted operating EBITDA of €1.31 billion, up from €1.25 billion a year earlier.
Is there an expected synergy from the RTL Deutschland and Sky Deutschland deal?
The CEO reaffirmed that annual synergies of €250 million are expected from the takeover.

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