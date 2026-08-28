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Baltic Sea nations plan drone defence task force, Germany says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Baltic Sea nations plan drone defence task force, Germany says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Baltic Sea Nations Announce Task Force to Strengthen Drone Defence

Joint Baltic Sea Task Force and Regional Security Concerns

FLENSBURG, Germany, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The countries bordering the Baltic Sea plan to establish a joint task force for drone defence that will allow them to react quickly in the face of the growing threat of hybrid attacks, said German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt on Friday.

Background: Hybrid Threats in the Baltic Region

Numerous incidents of possible sabotage affecting undersea cables and critical gas pipelines have taken place in the Baltic Sea, bordered by eight NATO countries and Russia, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in Ukraine in 2022.

Task Force Objectives and Coordination

The goal is to set up a task force that allows quick information exchange, said Dobrindt ahead of a meeting in the northern German city of Flensburg with his Baltic Sea counterparts.

Statements from German Officials

"Foreign powers attempt daily to attack and undermine democracy, security and economic strength within the EU," said the interior minister in a statement on the meeting's objective.

He warned that such attacks could "take on a new dimension in the coming months" and the hybrid threat is "omnipresent."

Recent Drone Incidents and Security Measures

Germany has been particularly on alert over drone threats after one carrying explosives was found at Leipzig/Halle Airport - an important military logistics hub - earlier this month.

German officials have not publicly blamed any foreign countries for the incident, though some lawmakers have pointed their finger at Russia, which has dismissed the incident as "fabricated provocation."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Eight NATO countries bordering the Baltic Sea, spurred by repeated incidents of undersea infrastructure sabotage since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, are coordinating a drone defence initiative to strengthen regional hybrid threat readiness (nato.int)
  • Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt framed the task force as vital for fast reaction, warning that hybrid threats—including drone attacks—are “omnipresent” and may escalate, noting an incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport as symbolic of increasing drone risks (reutersconnect.com)
  • This task force complements NATO’s existing Baltic Sea initiatives—like Baltic Sentry and Task Force X‑Baltic—that already employ autonomous maritime drones, surveillance assets, and AI-enabled systems to protect critical undersea infrastructure and enhance allied situational awareness in a hybrid-threat environment (nato.int)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Baltic Sea nations forming a drone defence task force?
Baltic Sea nations are forming a joint drone defence task force to respond quickly to the growing threat of hybrid attacks, including sabotage incidents affecting critical infrastructure.
What kind of incidents prompted the creation of this task force?
Recent sabotage incidents involving undersea cables and gas pipelines, as well as a drone carrying explosives found at Leipzig/Halle Airport, motivated this initiative.
Which countries are involved in the Baltic Sea drone defence task force?
All countries bordering the Baltic Sea, including eight NATO members and Russia, are involved in discussions, with a focus on EU and NATO cooperation.
How will the task force help improve security?
The task force will enable quicker information exchange and coordinated responses to technological and hybrid threats in the Baltic region.

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