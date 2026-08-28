German unemployment rises slightly less than expected in August

German Unemployment Rises Less Than Forecast in August, Jobless Rate Stable

German Unemployment Figures and Labour Market Trends

Unemployment Rises Slightly Less Than Expected

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The number of unemployed people in Germany rose slightly less than expected in August, labour office figures showed on Friday.

Seasonally Adjusted Data

In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless figure grew by 4,000 to 2.996 million, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an increase of 5,000.

Jobless Rate Stability

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 6.4%.

Unadjusted Unemployment Numbers

The overall unadjusted number of unemployed people remained over the 3 million mark for the second month in a row in August.

Labour Market Commentary

"Even in August, the labour market shows little momentum beyond the usual seasonal patterns," labour office head Andrea Nahles said in a statement.

"This marks a continuation of the subdued trend seen in recent months."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Linda Pasquini)