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German unemployment rises slightly less than expected in August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German unemployment rises slightly less than expected in August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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German Unemployment Rises Less Than Forecast in August, Jobless Rate Stable

German Unemployment Figures and Labour Market Trends

Unemployment Rises Slightly Less Than Expected

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The number of unemployed people in Germany rose slightly less than expected in August, labour office figures showed on Friday.

Seasonally Adjusted Data

In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless figure grew by 4,000 to 2.996 million, while analysts polled by Reuters had predicted an increase of 5,000.

Jobless Rate Stability

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 6.4%.

Unadjusted Unemployment Numbers

The overall unadjusted number of unemployed people remained over the 3 million mark for the second month in a row in August.

Labour Market Commentary

"Even in August, the labour market shows little momentum beyond the usual seasonal patterns," labour office head Andrea Nahles said in a statement.

"This marks a continuation of the subdued trend seen in recent months."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Seasonally adjusted unemployment climbed modestly by 4,000 to 2.996 million, undercutting analyst expectations of 5,000 increases. (arbeitsagentur.de)
  • The jobless rate remained stable at 6.4 %, showing resilience amid a sluggish labour market. (arbeitsagentur.de)
  • Unadjusted unemployment remained above the 3 million threshold for the second straight month, reflecting persistent underlying weakness. (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German unemployment rise in August?
German unemployment rose by 4,000 in August, slightly less than the expected increase of 5,000.
What is the current unemployment rate in Germany?
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Germany remained stable at 6.4% in August.
How many unemployed people are there in Germany?
There were 2.996 million unemployed people in Germany in seasonally adjusted terms, with unadjusted figures over 3 million.
What did the labour office say about the job market trend?
The labour office stated that the market shows little momentum beyond usual seasonal patterns, continuing a subdued trend.

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