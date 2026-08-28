French Economy Flat in Q2 2026 Despite Gains in Exports and Consumption

Overview of France's Economic Performance in Q2 2026

Aug 28 (Reuters) - France's economy remained stable in the second quarter, final data from statistics office INSEE showed on Friday, below the preliminary reading of a 0.2% rise for the euro zone's second-largest economy.

The statistics office reported a result of 0.0%, also missing the average forecast of +0.2% in a Reuters poll of 23 economists.

Key Drivers of Economic Activity

Exports Rebound Significantly

Exports rose sharply to +2.9% after -3.0% in the previous quarter, driven by a strong rebound in aeronautical exports, the office said.

Household Consumption Recovers

Household consumption, the traditional driver of French growth, also rebounded to +0.3% from -0.3% in the first quarter of 2026, boosted by a rise in consumption of food, energy and manufactured goods.

Domestic Consumer Spending and Confidence

Domestic consumer spending was resilient through July as well, while buyers' confidence remained steady for the last two months.

Challenges Facing the French Economy

External Shocks Impacting Growth

Growth in France, like in much of Europe, has been hit by a series of external shocks over the past year, including a tariff dispute with the United States that has weighed on exports, while the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has pushed up oil prices and dampened tourism.

Fiscal and Policy Pressures

On top of the slow economic growth, France is grappling with a high budget deficit while pushing for European rearmament and AI innovations.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)