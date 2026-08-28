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French economy stagnated in second quarter, lagging estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French economy stagnated in second quarter, lagging estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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French Economy Flat in Q2 2026 Despite Gains in Exports and Consumption

Overview of France's Economic Performance in Q2 2026

Aug 28 (Reuters) - France's economy remained stable in the second quarter, final data from statistics office INSEE showed on Friday, below the preliminary reading of a 0.2% rise for the euro zone's second-largest economy.

The statistics office reported a result of 0.0%, also missing the average forecast of +0.2% in a Reuters poll of 23 economists.

Key Drivers of Economic Activity

Exports Rebound Significantly

Exports rose sharply to +2.9% after -3.0% in the previous quarter, driven by a strong rebound in aeronautical exports, the office said.

Household Consumption Recovers

Household consumption, the traditional driver of French growth, also rebounded to +0.3% from -0.3% in the first quarter of 2026, boosted by a rise in consumption of food, energy and manufactured goods.

Domestic Consumer Spending and Confidence

Domestic consumer spending was resilient through July as well, while buyers' confidence remained steady for the last two months.

Challenges Facing the French Economy

External Shocks Impacting Growth

Growth in France, like in much of Europe, has been hit by a series of external shocks over the past year, including a tariff dispute with the United States that has weighed on exports, while the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has pushed up oil prices and dampened tourism.

Fiscal and Policy Pressures

On top of the slow economic growth, France is grappling with a high budget deficit while pushing for European rearmament and AI innovations.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • GDP stagnated at 0.0% in Q2—below preliminary +0.2% estimate and Reuters poll forecast of +0.2% (marketscreener.com)
  • Exports rebounded sharply—around +2.6–2.9%—largely driven by aeronautical sector recovery (insee.fr)
  • Household consumption resumed growth (+0.2–0.3%), boosting domestic demand despite ongoing investment and inventory headwinds (insee.fr)
  • France faces ongoing fiscal challenges: general government deficit projected at ~5% of GDP in 2026, with additional pressures from defense spending and rearmament programs (elibrary.imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the French GDP growth in Q2 2026?
France's GDP growth in Q2 2026 was 0.0%, indicating stagnation and missing the forecasted 0.2% increase.
Which sectors contributed to France's economic performance?
Exports, particularly aeronautical exports, and household consumption contributed to the economic performance despite broader stagnation.
How did French exports perform in the second quarter?
French exports rose sharply by 2.9% in Q2 2026, recovering from a 3.0% decline in the previous quarter.
What external factors affected the French economy recently?
External shocks included tariff disputes with the US and impacts from the US-Israeli war with Iran, increasing oil prices and affecting tourism.
Is French consumer confidence stable?
Yes, buyers' confidence in France remained steady over the last two months, and household consumption rebounded.

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