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German regulator gives Deutsche Post scope to hike letter prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German regulator gives Deutsche Post scope to hike letter prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Germany's Regulator Permits Deutsche Post to Increase Letter Prices Substantially

Regulatory Approval and Proposed Price Increases

Background and Rationale

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Germany's regulator said on Monday that DHL's Deutsche Post may increase letter prices, given a sharp decline in the volume of letters, and offered its proposal for postage rate increases.

Details of the Proposed Increases

• Deutsche Post may increase letter prices by 20.35% and prices for private customer parcels by 10.72%, the Federal Network Agency said.

Regulator's Considerations

• The agency said it has remained below Deutsche Post's requested adjustments and has not taken into account rising value-added and overhead costs claimed by the company.

• It said the new rates are intended to apply in the years 2027 and 2028.

Stakeholder Feedback and Next Steps

• Deutsche Post, competitors, consumer protection organisations and other interested parties may submit comments on the proposed decision by October 30.

• The final decision is expected to be published in November.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed 20.35% letter‑price hike reflects long‑term volume declines—Germany’s letter volume fell from 11.93 bn in 2022 to 10.92 bn in 2023, and has dropped about 31% since 2015 (bundesnetzagentur.de).
  • The regulator’s allowed increases are lower than Deutsche Post's request, and exclude additional allowances for value‑added or overhead cost claims (bundesnetzagentur.de).
  • This is part of a regulated process under Germany’s PostG law: the Bundesnetzagentur determines rate‑setting leeway and now applies it for 2027–2028, with comments accepted until Oct 30 and final ruling due in November (bundesnetzagentur.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Deutsche Post allowed to increase letter prices?
Germany's regulator is allowing Deutsche Post to increase letter prices due to a sharp decline in the volume of letters.
How much will Deutsche Post be able to raise letter and parcel prices?
Deutsche Post may increase letter prices by 20.35% and private customer parcel prices by 10.72%.
When will the new Deutsche Post rates apply?
The proposed new rates are intended to apply in the years 2027 and 2028.
Can stakeholders provide feedback on the proposed decision?
Yes, Deutsche Post, competitors, and consumer groups may submit comments by October 30.
When will the final decision on Deutsche Post's price increase be published?
The final decision is expected to be published in November.

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