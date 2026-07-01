GBAF Logo
Stellantis brand Opel must tackle German production costs to be competitive, says CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Stellantis brand Opel must tackle German production costs to be competitive, says CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Opel Faces Pressure to Cut German Factory Costs Amid Stellantis Investment

Cost-Cutting Measures and Strategic Partnerships at Opel

By Rachel More

Opel's Competitive Challenges in Germany

RUESSELSHEIM, July 1 (Reuters) - Carmaker Opel must cut costs to be competitive, its CEO said as the German brand plots a new course within parent Stellantis, leaning on a partnership with China's Leapmotor and a new model for its Ruesselsheim factory.

Germany's strengths are in engineering quality and its location at the heart of the European market, but energy and labour costs are an issue, Chief Executive Florian Huettl told Reuters at Opel's headquarters.

Production Efficiency and Automation

"We must not stop reducing our production costs and automating our processes to remain competitive," Huettl said.

Stellantis and Leapmotor Partnership

Europe's legacy carmakers are also battling increasing Chinese competition. Stellantis's tie-up with Leapmotor will serve as a test case for whether such partnerships with potential competitors can solve plant capacity issues and close the technology gap.

Jointly Produced Electric SUV

"We have very high hopes for this partnership," Huettl said, adding that the companies are on track for a two-year development timeline on their jointly produced electric SUV under the Opel brand.

Stellantis Investment Strategy

Stellantis announced a €​60 billion ($70 billion) strategy in May, focusing the bulk of investment on Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat, while Opel serves as a regional brand. Part of that strategy is the electric SUV with Leapmotor, set to be produced alongside Opel's Corsa at its Zaragoza plant in Spain.

Future of Opel's Ruesselsheim Factory

Stellantis also announced last month that the successor to Opel's Astra model would be manufactured in Ruesselsheim, where the group employs 6,800 workers, as part of a €1 billion investment package for Germany.

Current Operations and Workforce Changes

Ruesselsheim, one of Germany's oldest car plants, is currently operating one shift per day rather than two or three.

Job cuts announced in April will reduce the number of engineers at the site by 40% to 1,000.

($1 = 0.8775 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Opel must continuously lower production costs and ramp up automation to offset high German energy and labor expenses, according to CEO Florian Huettl, citing Germany’s engineering strengths but cost challenges. (berliner-zeitung.de)
  • Stellantis is partnering with China’s Leapmotor to jointly develop and produce an electric C‑SUV under the Opel brand at its Zaragoza plant, harnessing Chinese EV supply chains to improve cost competitiveness and plant utilization. (stellantis.com)
  • As part of Stellantis’ recent €60 billion business plan focusing investments on key global brands, Opel will act as a regional brand; its Rüsselsheim plant is undergoing restructuring—including 650 engineer job cuts—to prepare for manufacturing the future Astra successor and support more flexible capacities. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why must Opel reduce its German production costs?
Opel must cut production costs and automate processes to stay competitive amid high energy and labour costs in Germany.
What partnership is Opel leveraging to address its challenges?
Opel is leveraging a partnership with China's Leapmotor to jointly develop an electric SUV and tackle plant capacity issues.
Where will Opel's new electric SUV be produced?
The electric SUV will be produced at Opel's Zaragoza plant in Spain, alongside the Opel Corsa.
What investment is Stellantis making in Germany for Opel?
Stellantis announced a €1 billion investment package for Germany, including new model production at the Ruesselsheim plant.
How will recent job cuts affect Opel's Ruesselsheim workforce?
Job cuts will reduce the number of engineers at the Ruesselsheim site by 40%, bringing the number down to 1,000.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Europe's biggest office sale in four years boosts London's Canary Wharf

Europe's biggest office sale in four years boosts London's Canary Wharf

Image for UK sets out teacher pay hikes that should outpace inflation

UK sets out teacher pay hikes that should outpace inflation

Image for Germany's DFB soccer association HQ searched in 2024 Euros ticket probe

Germany's DFB soccer association HQ searched in 2024 Euros ticket probe

Image for CMA CGM to buy FedEx third-party logistics arm in $1.4 billion deal

CMA CGM to buy FedEx third-party logistics arm in $1.4 billion deal

Image for Volkswagen's Cariad and Bosch end autonomous driving tie-up

Volkswagen's Cariad and Bosch end autonomous driving tie-up

Image for Trump says the U.S. and Iran getting along very well

Trump says the U.S. and Iran getting along very well

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russian fuel shortages boost EV charging use, Rosatom says
Russian fuel shortages boost EV charging use, Rosatom says
Image for Exclusive-LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub 
Exclusive-LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub 
Image for Judgment expected on July 7 in Prince Harry's legal battle against Mail publisher
Judgment expected on July 7 in Prince Harry's legal battle against Mail publisher
Image for BlueCrest loses £200 million battle against UK tax authority
BlueCrest loses £200 million battle against UK tax authority
Image for With closer EU ties 'crucially important', Britain sets sights on new summit
With closer EU ties 'crucially important', Britain sets sights on new summit
Image for Exclusive-Russia's Sberbank lowers corporate lending expectations as bad debts rise
Exclusive-Russia's Sberbank lowers corporate lending expectations as bad debts rise
Image for Meta to sell excess AI computing capacity via cloud business, Bloomberg News reports
Meta to sell excess AI computing capacity via cloud business, Bloomberg News reports
Image for German banks reject ECB's potential move to lift minimum reserves
German banks reject ECB's potential move to lift minimum reserves
Image for Dollar bulls gain ground even as most FX strategists still expect weakness: Reuters poll
Dollar bulls gain ground even as most FX strategists still expect weakness: Reuters poll
Image for Exclusive-Russia buys gasoline from India to tackle shortages, sources say
Exclusive-Russia buys gasoline from India to tackle shortages, sources say
Image for Five wounded in firebombings of homes linked to Greek governing party
Five wounded in firebombings of homes linked to Greek governing party
Image for Turkey interested in joining EU's payment system, minister says
Turkey interested in joining EU's payment system, minister says
View All Finance Posts