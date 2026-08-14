Nigel Farage Under Active UK Parliamentary Standards Investigation After Re-Election
Overview of the Parliamentary Standards Investigation
Status Update on the Investigation
LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A parliamentary standards investigation into Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was listed as active on the UK parliament's website, after previously being shown as suspended, according to an update published on Friday.
Implications of the Update
The update comes after Farage was re-elected to parliament.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti)