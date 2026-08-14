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UK parliamentary standards probe into Reform UK leader Farage listed as active - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK parliamentary standards probe into Reform UK leader Farage listed as active

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Politics UK News Regulation

Nigel Farage Under Active UK Parliamentary Standards Investigation After Re-Election

Overview of the Parliamentary Standards Investigation

Status Update on the Investigation

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A parliamentary standards investigation into Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was listed as active on the UK parliament's website, after previously being shown as suspended, according to an update published on Friday.

Implications of the Update

The update comes after Farage was re-elected to parliament.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Nigel Farage’s parliamentary conduct investigation—opened 13 May 2026 for late registration of interests—is now shown as active again on the Commons’ official 'Allegations currently under investigation' page after his re‑election. (parliament.uk)
  • The probe had been marked as 'suspended' on 8 July 2026, likely due to his seat vacancy, but the reinstatement underscores that the standards process resumes upon re‑entry to Parliament. (parliament.uk)
  • This development follows Farage’s controversial return to Parliament amid scrutiny over undeclared financial interests and high‑value crypto‑linked donations, reinforcing vigilance over MPs’ compliance with ethical registration rules. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nigel Farage under parliamentary standards investigation?
Nigel Farage is under investigation regarding parliamentary standards according to the UK parliament's website.
What is the status of the probe into Nigel Farage?
The investigation into Nigel Farage is currently listed as active after previously being suspended.
Why did the status of the investigation change?
The status was updated to active after Farage was re-elected to parliament.
Where was the update on Farage's investigation published?
The update was published on the UK parliament's official website.

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